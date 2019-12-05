Principal in tears after dismissal is overturned
A primary school principal broke down in tears after winning her High Court challenge to her dismissal, arising from allegations by a special needs assistant of inappropriate behaviour towards two young pupils.
The principal, who strongly denied the allegations, was entitled to be given adequate reasons by the school board of management (BOM) for dismissing her last year, Mr Justice Anthony Barr said.
But the judge said she got none beyond being effectively told in a letter of dismissal "we did not believe you, therefore you are being dismissed".
The judge said she was dismissed after an investigation process put in place by the BOM involving an independent expert report and a six-and-a-half hour disciplinary hearing before the BOM.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The five BOM members eligible to vote had unanimously voted for dismissal.
The judge said there was no evidence of any consideration by the BOM as a whole of the evidence put before it - and the principal was not told whether all the allegations against her were deemed to have been proven or not.
The dismissal letter referred to one BOM voter saying he voted for dismissal after listening to the evidence and "because the children in the case have blossomed since".
That was "irrelevant and irrational" and the other reasons given were "equally deficient", he said.
This case concerned only the legality of the process leading to dismissal, he said.
The process adopted by the BOM, and its later rejection of a recommendation by a Disciplinary Appeals Board (DAB) that the principal be immediately reinstated, were not good at law, he ruled.
The case arose after a special needs assistant made 17 allegations in spring 2016 concerning the principal's treatment of a four-year-old girl, and six allegations regarding her treatment of a nine-year-old boy. They included claims the principal had "hurt" the younger child over a 30-minute period, caused red weals to appear on one of her wrists, "chunks" to be taken out of her hands and making her stand for periods during her lunch breaks.
The claims were denied.
The allegations prompted an investigation by the BOM, and were also referred to Tusla, and the principal was put on administrative leave. Tusla told the BOM later in 2016 it saw no need to involve its social work department.
The BOM continued with its own investigation and a disciplinary hearing, leading to dismissal in early 2018.
The judge ruled the dismissal decision must be quashed because it failed to set out adequate reasons for dismissal.
The matter was adjourned to December 11 for formal orders.
Irish Independent