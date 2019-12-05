A primary school principal broke down in tears after winning her High Court challenge to her dismissal, arising from allegations by a special needs assistant of inappropriate behaviour towards two young pupils.

Principal in tears after dismissal arising from allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards pupils overturned

The principal, who strongly denied the allegations, was entitled to be given adequate reasons by the school board of management (BOM) for dismissing her last year, Mr Justice Anthony Barr said.

But the judge said she got none beyond being effectively told in a letter of dismissal "we did not believe you, therefore you are being dismissed".

The judge said she was dismissed after an investigation process put in place by the BOM involving an independent expert report and a six-and-a-half hour disciplinary hearing before the BOM.

