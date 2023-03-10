| 5.3°C Dublin

Priest who sexually abused young woman while he drove her to a Rape Crisis Centre starting ‘34 years of hell’ avoids jail

Fiona Ferguson

A former Offaly priest who sexually abused a young woman as he drove her to the Rape Crisis Centre for counselling has avoided a jail term – as he is the sole carer for his elderly sister.

Joe Dunne (81) indecently assaulted the previously abused young woman on a number of occasions after befriending her in hospital.

