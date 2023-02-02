| 10.9°C Dublin

‘Prejudice' allegations in trial of men for robbery in which Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead

The scene at Lordship Credit Union, where Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was killed. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

The scene at Lordship Credit Union, where Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was killed. Photo: Damien Eagers

Lawyers defending two men accused of the robbery in which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead have told the Special Criminal Court that the prosecution wants to introduce evidence of other burglaries to "prejudice" them.

Sean Guerin SC, defending Brendan Treanor, said the burglaries have "no connection whatsoever" to the Lordship Credit Union robbery in which the detective was shot and killed.

