Pregnant newlywed who died in road collision was ‘beautiful inside and out’, her husband tells inquest

A newlywed who died in a road collision had a scan confirming a healthy pregnancy the day before her death.

Krista Rowan (31), a native of Ontario, Canada, but living in Co Sligo, died at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on August 29, 2020.

Speaking after an inquest into her death at Dublin Coroner's Court today, her devastated husband Eoin Rowan said: “She was a comedian, really light hearted and funny. She was beautiful inside and out.

"She made people comfortable, she was a real authentic people person, there was no judgment, she really made people feel valued.”

The couple had married just weeks before the fatal crash that claimed Ms Rowan's life and that of their unborn baby.

Ms Rowan was travelling northbound on the M1 on August 19, 2020, to a work meeting in Newry when the collision occurred.

A lorry driver described how her car moved across the M1 in front of him from the fast lane to the hard shoulder before mounting a barrier, overturning and colliding with a signpost.

Lorry driver Barry Young pulled over and returned to the scene and held the woman’s head while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

“The last thing I was going do was leave her by herself, it was important to me that someone was there,” Mr Young told the court.

The resumed inquest into Ms Rowan’s death heard from her husband who said she was healthy and happy. They had married just weeks before having met four years earlier when they both lived in Toronto.

The couple lived on three different continents together before moving to Ireland where Ms Rowan excelled at her work as a clinical sales representative with medical device company Boston Scientific.

Family members including Ms Rowan’s mother Kelly and sister Kaitlyn observed the inquest from Canada via video link.

“She was three months pregnant, a scan was done at Holles Street the day before and all was well,” Mr Rowan told the inquest.

“She was in perfect health, she was happy and excited. She’d had a full night’s sleep so tiredness not a factor.”

His wife had a kale and berry smoothie for breakfast and he saw her to the door of their apartment in Ballsbridge, Dublin, as she left, he said.

Her work meeting was scheduled for noon.

At 11.04am Ms Rowan’s car failed to negotiate a sweeping right bend at Dunmore, Dundalk, Co Louth, one kilometre before Junction 17.

Dash camera footage of Ms Rowan’s car moving across the two lanes of the M1 was provided by two different lorry drivers to gardaí.

There had been no attempt made to turn the steering wheel to negotiate a bend and no attempt to brake. Her seatbelt was engaged, she was not using a mobile phone and was not speeding, the court heard. There were no mechanical faults to the car.

Dundalk-based paramedic John Nixon responded and arrived at the scene at 11.24am.

“There was a female driver, unresponsive, with shallow breaths indicative of a brain injury,” he said.

Ms Rowan was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. She was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where CT brain scans and MRI scans were conducted, but her prognosis was poor.

She died on August 29 and her kidneys were donated, saving the lives of two others.

“It’s an acknowledgement of the great gift she imparted,” the coroner said of a letter furnished to the inquest from Organ Donation Transplant Ireland.

The cause of death was cerebral trauma due to a road traffic collision and the coroner recorded a narrative verdict, noting that baby Ree Rowan did not survive the impact of the fatal collision.