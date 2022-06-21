Pregnant mum with Taser in kitchen was ‘scared to live on her own’

A MOTHER-of-three caught with a Taser in her kitchen closet had been given it as a gift while she was pregnant and scared to be living alone.

Nail technician Vicky Ormond (31) “completely forgot about” the Taser after her cousin gave it to her for reassurance while she was nervous to be on her own, it was claimed.

She was fined €250 at Blanchardstown District Court.

Ms Ormond pleaded guilty to possession of a Taser without a firearms certificate at her home at Glenfield Avenue, Clondalkin.

Her partner Michael Simpson (33) is charged with possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply and he has not yet entered a plea.

Garda Sergeant Jackie Carey said the accused’s home was searched under warrant on September 29, 2020.

Cannabis worth €750 was allegedly found in a parked vehicle in the driveway.

Gardaí seized a Taser in the kitchen and Ms Ormond accepted ownership of it.

The Taser had been bought by a cousin of the accused while Ms Ormond was pregnant and living alone, her lawyer said.

Ms Ormond’s partner was not living with her at the time and she was “very scared” and nervous.

Her cousin would be in the house quite often during the pregnancy to keep Ms Ormond company.

Her cousin bought the Taser in Bulgaria and her lawyer said she did not know how it even got through the airport.

It was “all her cousin’s doing and she gave it to Ms Ormond as a gift, it was claimed.

Ms Ormond worked as a nail technician and had also trained as a makeup artist.

Judge David McHugh said the accused had no previous convictions and had given an account of how she got the Taser.

However, he said it was “no small matter”.

He accepted jurisdiction to deal with Mr Simpson’s case and that was adjourned to September.