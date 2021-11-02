Pregnant mum who suffered catastrophic brain damage when car driven by her husband collided with tractor takes High Court action

A young pregnant mother who was catastrophically injured when the car driven by her husband collided with a tractor has launched a High Court action.

Olivia Redmond O’Callaghan was 28-years-old and left with massive brain damage and needing 24-hour care for the rest of her life after the collision on the old Cork to Glanmire Road in 2011.

The car driven by her husband Myles O’Callaghan, who died in the accident, was uninsured, the court heard.

Her counsel, Dr John O’Mahony SC, told the court today that the mother-of two who was pregnant with her third child at the time of the incident and suffered massive brain damage which has “rendered her totally incapacitated”.

“Everything that could be done to her skull was done.

“She has been left in an appallingly sad state where she does not recognise her children and has been in institutional care since the accident on October 4, 2011,” he said.

He told Mr Justice Tony O’Connor that Mrs Redmond O’Callaghan was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of the collision and gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Daniel, in March 2012.

She has never realised she has a son and does not recognise her son and his sisters who are aged 13 and 14 counsel said.

"When she is shown a photograph of her husband who died in the accident she does not recognise him,” he said.

Mrs Redmond O’Callaghan, who is now aged 37, from Gowlane South, Donoughmore, Co Cork, has sued her late husband’s estate, the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI), which compensates victims of uninsured driving, and Cork County Council over the accident.

She has taken the action through her stepfather, Liam Power.

Against the council it is claimed it constructed a public roadway which was allegedly defective and dangerous to road users.

The road, it is claimed, was constructed with a very tight bend with a radius of curvature which was allegedly below the minimum acceptable standard.

High vegetation, it was further alleged, was permitted to grow on the embankment of the road which restricted forward visibility.

There was an alleged failure to warn Mr O’Callaghan of the dangerous or sharp left-hand bend. There was also an alleged failure to erect any or any proper warning signs including rumble strips.

The council has denied all the claims and contends the bend is visible for 210 metres and there is a camber on the bed that it says benefits drivers negotiating it.

It argues the collision was caused by the alleged negligence of Mr O’Callaghan about the driving, speed, care, management and control of the car in which his wife was a passenger.

The MIBI, in its defence, has claimed Mrs Redmond O’Callaghan allegedly failed to have any regard for her own safety and permitted herself to be carried in a car for which she allegedly knew there was no valid insurance policy in place.

The case continues.