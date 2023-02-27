| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Postal worker who stole phones from post he was sorting jailed for nine months for breaching terms of suspended sentence

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Declan Brennan

A postal worker who stole mobile phones from the post he was sorting has been jailed for nine months for breaching the terms of his suspended sentence.

In July 2021, Judge Melanie Greally, imposed a two-year suspended prison sentence on Killian Kinsella for an offence of possession of €10,000 of cannabis for sale or supply.

Most Watched

Privacy