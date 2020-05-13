| 9.3°C Dublin

Popular pub co-owned by rugby stars takes High Court action against FBD

 

Lemon &amp; Duke is venture by the dream team of Rob and Dave Kearney, Sean O'Brien and Jamie Heaslip with business partner Noel Anderson Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A popular Dublin pub has issued High Court proceedings against FBD Insurance plc.

Managing director of Lemon & Duke, Noel Anderson, confirmed papers were lodged on May 12.

"There's a lot more to this than meets the eye," he told Independent.ie, but added "at this early stage it would be premature to comment."

