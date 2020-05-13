Popular pub co-owned by rugby stars takes High Court action against FBD

A popular Dublin pub has issued High Court proceedings against FBD Insurance plc.

Managing director of Lemon & Duke, Noel Anderson, confirmed papers were lodged on May 12.

"There's a lot more to this than meets the eye," he told Independent.ie, but added "at this early stage it would be premature to comment."

Lemon & Duke is co-owned by Anderson and rugby stars Sean O'Brien, Rob and Dave Kearney and Jamie Heaslip.

It is understood the proceedings relate to FBD's blanket refusal to pay out on business interruption claims during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anderson is the incoming chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and has been outspoken about Ireland's insurance crisis, campaigning for premiums to be lowered.

He collaborated with some of Ireland's most prominent rugby stars to open Lemon & Duke in 2016.

The proceedings state the legal action was launched by the Inn on Hibernian Way Ltd, which operates Lemon & Duke.

Anderson, who is also managing director of The Bridge bar in Ballsbridge, told the Irish Independent in a previous interview how Lemon & Duke removed its dance floor in an attempt to lower its insurance premium.

The publican said he completely changed the model of his business in an attempt to combat soaring insurance costs.

"Insurance costs are killing the industry and the small-business owner. You see people complaining about how expensive drinks are in Dublin and how they have to pay nearly €10 for a gin and tonic, but between rates and excessive insurance costs, you have to charge that much for drinks or you won't survive," he said.

FBD is the largest insurer to the licensed trade in Ireland.