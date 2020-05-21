| 15°C Dublin

Popular Dublin pubs co-owned by former Leinster star take High Court action against FBD

Former Leinster star Eoin O'Malley . Photo: Diarmuid Green Expand
Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A group of Dublin pubs co-owned and run by a former Leinster rugby star have taken High Court action against insurer FBD.

Pressure is mounting on insurance companies from businesses in the hospitality sector as restaurants and pubs prepare “for the big battle ahead” as they look to recover losses suffered due to the coronavirus.

Hyper Trust Ltd, trading as the Leopardstown Inn, is the latest to initiate proceedings.