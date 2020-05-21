Popular Dublin pubs co-owned by former Leinster star take High Court action against FBD

A group of Dublin pubs co-owned and run by a former Leinster rugby star have taken High Court action against insurer FBD.

Pressure is mounting on insurance companies from businesses in the hospitality sector as restaurants and pubs prepare “for the big battle ahead” as they look to recover losses suffered due to the coronavirus.

Hyper Trust Ltd, trading as the Leopardstown Inn, is the latest to initiate proceedings.

However, it’s understood these proceedings have been taken on behalf of the entire Loyola Group - which includes well-known pubs such as The Bath, The Landmark, The Leopardstown Inn, The Jar and Bakers Corner.

The group is owned and run by former Leinster star Eoin O’Malley, along with his brother Brian, and group director Stephen Cooney.

The action relates to FBD's refusal to pay out for business interruption claims during the Covid crisis.

Last week Lemon & Duke, which is co-owned by managing director Noel Anderson and Ireland rugby stars Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien and Rob and Dave Kearney, also took action against FBD.

Lemon & Duke is also taking action against FBD. (L-R) Rob Kearney, Sean O'Brien, Noel Anderson, Jamie Heaslip and Dave Kearney

Lemon & Duke is also taking action against FBD. (L-R) Rob Kearney, Sean O'Brien, Noel Anderson, Jamie Heaslip and Dave Kearney

The basis of the claim is that FBD allegedly did a u-turn on written correspondence which guaranteed the pub would be covered for business interruption caused by the coronavirus.

In an email to Andreson in March, FBD said Lemon & Duke’s policy would cover the coronavirus but is now refusing to pay out for losses incurred by Covid-19.

Sean's Bar in Athlone, Co Westmeath, which is considered one of Europe's oldest pubs, is also taking High Court action against FBD.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform said the action by insurers will “undermine the recovery of the Irish economy and the reputation of the insurance industry.”

“All we have encountered is delaying tactics and a blanket rejection of business interruption claims by insurers, not just FBD,” said Peter Boland, director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform.

“It appears at this stage that insurers are happy to drag claims out over years of arbitration and court cases rather than pay up on valid claims.

“The industry’s determination to protect profits and push business interruption costs on to the State through subsidies and unemployment benefits will undermine the recovery of the Irish economy from Covid-19 and the reputation of the insurance industry.

“We call on the Central Bank, the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman, the CCPC and the Minister for Finance to get stuck in and force a resolution of this issue before those with valid claims are forced to close.”

A number of businesses in the restaurant sector are also considering taking action against insurers after obtaining legal advice.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), said a third of the RAI’s 2,500 members “have a strong case.”

“If they go to court, we feel that one third of our members will be in a very good position and the law will be on the side of the claimant,” he told Independent.ie.

“Our members are covered by a wide ranging number of insurance companies and have different types of policies, and some of them have a big case to answer.

“We are guiding our members towards the courts. It will be up to each individual whether they proceed to the next stage. Based on what we have worked on with our legal team, let's just say we are going to park the tanks in the front lawn of the insurance companies, we are ready for the battle.”

Some insurers are arguing that businesses are closed only because of social distancing restrictions and not due to the coronavirus.

However, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe yesterday told the Dáil that there should be no room for ambiguity.

“My message to the insurance sector is there is no difference at all between advice that the government gave for companies to consider trading for public health grounds and a mandate for them to close.

“We were very clear that the guidance was the same,” he said.

Pub and restaurant owners have been submitting complaints to the financial ombudsman over the actions of insurers.

Patrick and Aileen Hanley, who run the Strand Cahore, in Cahore Point, Co Wexford, received legal advice that their policy is “rock solid” and should entitle them to compensation.

FBD refused to pay out on their business interruption claim – despite their policy explicitly covering infectious diseases.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr Hanley said FBD informed him it would be “unreasonable” to expect the company to pay out on business interruption claims regarding Covid-19.

“The bizarre thing is they have exclusions in their policies, such as you can’t claim in the event of a terrorist attack or a sonic boom, but there is no mention of a pandemic which I would have thought was far more likely than a sonic boom.

“We paid our premium, it’s in our policy that we’re covered and yet we’re told we’re being unreasonable.

“They are saying we are closed due to social distancing and not Covid-19. Social distancing is a knock-on effect of Covid-19, not the cause of the closure.”