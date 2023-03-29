| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Police officer’s trial at Belfast Crown Court hears ex-partner’s claims she was subjected to sexual assaults

Belfast Crown Court Expand

Close

Belfast Crown Court

Belfast Crown Court

Belfast Crown Court

Ashleigh McDonald

The former partner of a police officer has claimed she was subjected to sexual and physical assaults during the course of their relationship.

The claims were made at Belfast Crown Court where the 55-year-old policeman is standing trial on a total of nine offences — including three counts of rape, two counts of voyeurism and charges of both common and sexual assault.

Most Watched

Privacy