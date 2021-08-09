| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Police officer who had illicit affair with ‘vulnerable woman’ jailed

  • Goddard had sent her close to 10,000 text messages, including 3,205 ‘when he was on duty’ and with many of them ‘highly sexualised’
  • Illicit affair came to light when police were investigating a stabbing incident and spoke to the woman who revealed she had been having an affair with Goddard
  • ‘I fell in love with him and I thought he loved me but it was all lies’ – woman
Mark Goddard Expand

Close

Mark Goddard

Mark Goddard

Mark Goddard

Paul Higgins

A disgraced Northern Ireland police officer who used and abused his position of power to exploit a vulnerable drug addict he had a year-long illicit affair with has been handed a two-year sentence.

Mark Goddard (36) was ordered to spend half his sentence in jail and the rest under supervised licence conditions.

Judge Patrick Lynch QC told Goddard that, as a police officer, “you were in a position of privilege and power”.

Most Watched

Privacy