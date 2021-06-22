Poet settles €60,000 case against Arnotts over shin injury

A poet has settled a €60,000 personal injuries claim against Dublin store Arnotts for an undisclosed sum.

Judge Kathryn Hutton was told of the settlement today when Glenda Cimino’s case was called for trial before the Circuit Civil Court.

Ms Cimino, a poet, writer, actor and director, of Beaver Row, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, was in court but did not have to give evidence. Arnotts of Henry Street, which was represented by barrister Eamon Marray and Shaffrey Solicitors, had entered a full defence denying liability.

John Nolan, counsel for Ms Cimino, told the court she was a retired lady. She claimed to have struck her left shin against a protruding low shelf at a shoe display in Arnotts during Christmas sales in December 2018.

Ms Cimino, 74, and best known for One Night In Dublin, which she directed, Down By The River, Vale Road and Bog Meditation, claimed she had been following a member of Arnotts’ staff, who was helping her find an item, when her leg struck the shelf.

She had suffered a flap laceration to her shin and was treated in the store by a member of staff qualified in first aid. The injury had been closed with steristrips but later became infected, which had led to further medical treatment from her GP.

Following talks between the parties the court heard the case had settled for an undisclosed amount. Mr Nolan asked Judge Hutton to strike out Ms Cimino’s claim with an order for legal costs in her favour.