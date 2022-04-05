Plumber fined for ‘stealing €606 of tools to pay his bills’

Ronan Parkes of Berryfield Road, Finglas South, who was fined for theft

A PLUMBER “who stole work materials because he was struggling to pay his bills” has been fined.

The judge said that it was not just an error of judgment but a “criminal act”.

Ronan Parkes (46) stole €606 worth of equipment by putting it on a former employer’s account at a building store while he was out of work and under financial pressure during the pandemic.

Judge David McHugh fined him €150 at Blanchardstown District Court after hearing he had paid full compensation.

Parkes, a father-of-three of Berryfield Road, Finglas South, pleaded guilty to theft.

The court heard he went to Chadwicks in Lucan on July 17 last year, picked out the goods, which he brought to the till.

Garda Fiachra Whelan said Parkes asked the cashier to make it payable to an account, but he had no access to it.

Parkes had previously been working for a company that had an account with the shop.

The accused had sold the items for cash to help out with his mortgage repayments and other financial difficulties, his solicitor Kelly Breen said.

It was an extremely wrong thing to do, she said, but the accused was now back at work and things were back on track for him.

He had sorted out his mortgage arrears.

Judge McHugh said he would not advise the accused to repeat the offence, which was more than just an error of judgment, he said.

After hearing Parkes had no previous theft convictions, he fined him and gave him six months to pay.