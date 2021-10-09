Plumber (46) ‘struggling’ when he stole equipment for job

A PLUMBER who stole work materials by putting them on a former employer’s account at a building store had been struggling financially at the time, a court has heard.

Ronan Parkes (46) stole €660 worth of plumbing equipment in the theft at a Dublin trade supplies outlet.

Adjourning the case, Judge Gerard Jones said he would treat him “very leniently” if he paid compensation but otherwise, he should come back to court with “his bags packed”.

Parkes, a father-of-three of Berryfield Road, Finglas South, pleaded guilty to theft.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the incident happened at Chadwicks in Lucan on July 17 this year.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney said on the day, Parkes entered the store and chose goods valued at €660.

He went to the point of payment, he was known to the cashier and he asked for payment to proceed to an account.

However, he had no access to this account. The goods were not recovered.

Work was very sporadic at the time and Parkes had been out of work for a number of months, his lawyer said.

He had “previously worked for a gentleman who had an account in Chadwicks” and he bought plumbing materials as he had been promised some work on the day.

Parkes had been struggling to make his mortgage payments and “this was a very very, poor attempt to get the materials he needed to commence some work.”

Judge Jones adjourned the case to March next year for payment of compensation.