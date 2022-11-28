| 6.6°C Dublin

‘Please don’t take my son away’ – mother of man who shot his sister dead begs judge to set him free

Declan Brennan

The mother of a man who shot his sister dead in by accident has begged a judge to let her son out of prison.

Derek Boyd (28) told gardaí that by killing his 34-year-old sister as a result of an accidental discharge of a loaded semi-automatic pistol last March, he committed “an unpardonable sin” for which he will pay for the rest of his life.

