Planners consent to court order over St Anne's flats

An Bord Pleanála has consented to a High Court order quashing its permission for a controversial development of 657 apartments near St Anne's park in Dublin.

The order was made on the basis that the board had not adequately addressed requirements of the Habitats Directive in relation to an appropriate assessment of the impact of the development on feeding grounds of the light-bellied Brent goose and other protected bird species in Dublin Bay.

The planning application by developer Crekav, part of Pat Crean's Marlet group, will now be remitted to the board to be determined "in accordance with law" from the time the board received a report in December 2019 from the chief executive of Dublin City Council (DCC).

The application must also be determined within 57 days of perfection of the High Court orders.

The DCC report had recommended that permission be refused for reasons including that a Natural Impact Statement from the developer had not demonstrated the development would not affect the populations of protected Brent goose, the black-tailed godwit or curlew of Dublin Bay.

The report considered the proposed development would materially contravene the Dublin City Development Plan objective for protection of European sites and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

Two separate challenges to the board's permission had been admitted to the High Court's Strategic Infrastructure Development (SID) list as the disputed permission had been granted directly by the board and bypassed the normal planning route via a local authority.

Yesterday, Mr Justice Denis McDonald, who manages the SID list, was told there was consent to an order in both cases quashing the board's permission with the effect both cases become moot or pointless.

The proposed development has been strongly opposed within the local community and by DCC.

