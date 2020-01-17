Plan to unclog our courts by allowing some offenders to plead guilty online

Virtual courtrooms will also be introduced where parties to disputes can take part in case-progression hearings online.

The initiatives are part of a revolutionary package of measures that would bring the biggest shake-up in the running of the courts system since the establishment of the Courts Service in 1999.

They are part of an as-yet unpublished 10-year strategy signed off by the service's board, headed by Chief Justice Frank Clarke.

Recently installed Courts Service chief executive Angela Denning told the Irish Independent the "digital-first approach", in tandem with other initiatives, would make the experience of court users "quicker, cheaper and easier".

A former High Court registrar who has also worked for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Ms Denning became the Courts Service's first female chief executive last September.

The ambitious plan would require a complete overhaul of the courts system's creaking IT infrastructure and tens of millions of euro in Government funding to implement.

But it will be difficult for the next government not to row in behind it as much of what is being proposed will be seen as crucial to efforts already under way to position Ireland as an international centre for legal services following Brexit.

Among the core aims of the strategy are to minimise the number of cases that need to be dealt with by the courts, seek to resolve as many cases as possible before a formal hearing is required and to require attendance at physical hearings only where absolutely necessary.

Under what is being proposed, Ms Denning said it would be possible for offenders to plead guilty online and pay a fine for less serious non-custodial matters, including road traffic, litter and television licence offences.

Road traffic offences account for around 60pc of all business in the District Court and Ms Denning said the idea was to free up valuable court time by "taking the churn work out of the system".

Another issue the plan seeks to tackle is the amount of time, resources and expense involved in procedural hearings and administrative adjournments.

The Private Residential Tenancies Board currently allows Skype hearings for disputes between landlords and tenants so neither party has to take a day off work.

Ms Denning said something similar could be used for case-progression hearings in the civil courts, with proceedings also being streamed online to satisfy the constitutional requirement for justice to be administered in public.

A large amount of time is taken up in the High Court and Circuit Court applications for adjournments for one reason or another.

Ms Denning said that under the plan it would be possible for consent adjournments to be applied for online.

"If it is your first adjournment and it is by consent, why should both sides have to pay a barrister to come into the Four Courts?" she said.

"If they have agreed to an adjournment, should they not be able to go into some kind of online portal and both firms consent to withdrawing it from the list and putting it in for four weeks' time or whenever it might be. That would reduce costs significantly and free up judges."

The strategy was developed by the Courts Service with the assistance of PA Consulting over the course of 18 months.

A large part of the research involved discussions with court users.

Ms Denning said there would need to be a major overhaul of IT infrastructure to bring this vision to fruition and that the Courts Service had studied technological innovations in other jurisdictions, including Victoria in Australia, as part of the development of the strategy.

She said that during the recession, it invested in buildings because the infrastructural funding was available, but under-invested in IT.

"I think that ship needs to be turned around now. We really need to invest strongly in our IT unit because we intend to deliver our services in a digital manner," she said.

Basic issues, such as the lack of an online portal to pay court fees and the inability of court offices to accept credit and debit card payments, would be among the first things to be tackled under the plan.

Ms Denning said the Courts Service had to ensure the move away from current, largely paper-based, processes didn't just result in "the digitising of bad habits" and that lessons would be learned from previous mistakes. For example, there has been "a low take-up" since the introduction last year of online filing for Supreme Court appeals.

"That is because we didn't do our market research correctly in advance. We didn't go and see what practitioners actually needed. We haven't linked it to our Court of Appeal system and High Court system so that the documents that were in court could be uploaded automatically," she said.

"None of this is rocket science. It is just joined-up thinking and it is about us doing our market research properly and checking what our customers actually want as opposed to what we think they want."

Better informing the public of services and what to expect in court is also a key part of the strategy. "One of the things I am very conscious of in this job is how we can make things better for ordinary people who use the courts," said Ms Denning.

"The courts can be an intimidating place, particularly on the criminal side of things. I suppose part of my job is to make that journey easier for people."

While this will involve better and easier to understand online information, improving access to alternative dispute mechanisms is also seen as crucial.

Ms Denning said the District Court spent a huge amount of time sorting out issues, such as child access arrangements, which would be better resolved through mediation.

Building the public's trust in mediation and locating mediation services in court buildings are both part of the plan.

Irish Independent