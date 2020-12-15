Plan to rank judicial candidates scrapped

A plan to have an advisory commission rank judicial candidates before they are considered by the Government has been scrapped.

Former transport minister Shane Ross had pushed for the ranking of candidates, claiming it would restrict political patronage and lead to the most qualified people being picked.

But the measure is the latest significant part of the bill he championed during the last Dáil to be dropped by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Her revamped bill, under which the current Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) will be replaced by a slimmed down Judicial Appointments Commission, received Cabinet approval today.

Mr Ross told Independent.ie he was disappointed several of his proposals had been abandoned, saying the changes showed a lack of commitment to reform.

However, Ms McEntee insisted her bill would lead to biggest reform in judicial appointments in 25 years and that all candidates would be selected on merit.

The approval of the new bill comes after weeks of controversy over the manner in which former Attorney General and Fine Gael activist Séamus Woulfe was selected for a Supreme Court vacancy over five judges who expressed an interest in the position.

Under the bill championed by Mr Ross, the commission would have provided the Government with the names of three candidates, ranked in order of preference, for a judicial vacancy.

But under Ms McEntee’s bill the commission will put forward five names for a judicial vacancy and these will not be ranked.

Eight unranked names will be put forward in instances where there are two vacancies and eleven unranked names where there are three vacancies.

Other key changes to the Ross bill are that the commission will be chaired by the Chief Justice or a nominee of the Judicial Council rather than a lay person, and the majority of the commission will be made up of judges or lawyers rather than lay people.

This will become a 50/50 split for the purpose of votes as the Attorney General, who will be an ex-officio member, will not have voting rights.

A further change to the Ross bill is the slimming down of the proposed commission from 17 to nine members.

Announcing Cabinet approval for the drafting of the new bill, Ms McEntee said: “This bill, when enacted, will lead to the biggest reform in the way judges are chosen for appointment in a quarter of a century.

“We have had a strong, independent judiciary since the foundation of the State 100 years ago. This reform bill will ensure we continue to have a strong, independent judiciary into the future. It builds on previous reforms, including a new Judicial Council.”

The minister said the bill would lead to “a substantially more streamlined and transparent process” which follows best practice from across Europe.

Both the European Commission and GRECO, the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption group, had expressed concerns having judges in the minority on the commission would not be in line with European standards.

Four judges will sit on the commission, the Chief Justice, the president of the court which has the vacancy, and two nominees of the Judicial Council, one a former solicitor and one a former barrister.

There will be four lay members, three recruited through an open competition, with the fourth being a nominee of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

The bill will change the current position where lawyers and judges go through different processes when applying for a judicial vacancy.

Currently lawyers apply via the JAAB and judges must lodge expressions of interest with the Government.

Under the new bill, both lawyers and judges will be required to apply to the commission and no other process will be in place.

Ms McEntee defended the decision to scrap plans for a lay chair.

“The Chief Justice of the day has chaired the JAAB for over 20 years and retaining this ensures that the selection process is absolutely rigorous and meets the need to have a strong and independent judiciary,” she said.

The minister also said the balance of the group had been settled on with reference to international standards and best practice models in other common law jurisdictions.

“The proposed combination of judicial experience and knowledge on the one hand and the varied competencies and expertise that lay members will bring on the other is the best arrangement for the commission,” she said.

The minister said the commission would develop “upgraded procedures and requirements” for judicial office selection.

A new procedures committee of the commission, chaired by the Chief Justice or a Judicial Council nominee, will prepare and publish statements setting out selection procedures, including interviews, and judicial skills and attributes.

These will have regard to several criteria, including diversity.

