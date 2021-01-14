Pit bull terrier shot by gardaí when suspected armed robber ‘set’ dog on officers during search, court told

A PIT bull terrier was fatally shot by gardaí when a suspected armed robber "set" the dog on officers during a search of his Dublin home, a court has heard.

Michael McDonagh (22) was refused bail when he appeared in court charged over a series of shop holdups that led to the search of his house.

It is alleged he pointed a handgun at terrified staff, including a pregnant woman, and demanded cash and cigarettes in three raids in the course of 24 hours.

Judge Treasa Kelly remanded him in custody.

Mr McDonagh, with an address at Emmet Crescent, Inchicore, is charged with three counts of robbery.

Detective Garda William Wright told Dublin District Court it was alleged the accused carried out armed robberies in which he threatened the lives of shop staff.

Two of the incidents were 20 minutes apart, he said.

Objecting to bail, he said the first robbery took place at Applegreen, Tyrconnell Road Inchicore on January 10, when a lone male entered with a handgun and threatened two staff members before getting money from the till.

He forced both staff to the cash area and stole a further sum of money.

In statements, one staff member said the robber came up to the till and took out what looked like a “real gun”. He “racked” the gun and it made a “clicking” sound, the witness had said, adding that he feared for his life and it was “terrifying” and “shocking.”

The witness said he “knew he would hurt us” if they did not do what the robber said.

He gave the robber packets of cigarettes and cash from the till.

Another worker said she saw the man take the gun out of his pocket and point it at her colleague, saying “give me the cash and cigarettes.” The colleague replied “OK I will give you everything, take it easy.”

A total of €1,150 in cash and €300 worth of cigarettes were taken in that robbery.

The second took place at Centra, South Circular Road, Rialto on January 11. The robber had a “distinctive appearance” with a home-made grey balaclava, crudely cut around the eyes, and a schoolbag, a witness said.

One worker said the raider was told she was pregnant and he pointed the gun at her and said: “you there, don’t move, I’m looking at you.”

The robber left that store with €1,400 cash.

On the same day, Eurospar on South Circular Road was robbed. A worker said the raider showed him a gun in his waistband, demanded cigarettes and placed a bag on the counter.

The worker put cigarettes in it and said he was “afraid I would be shot because I couldn’t open the till.”

Another staff member heard the robber say “give me the money, I have a gun,” and saw him jump the counter and put cigarettes into a backpack.

Some 70 packets of cigarettes and cigarette papers were taken.

Det Gda Wright said the accused was “tracked” on CCTV footage between his home and the crime scenes on a “distinctive” racing bicycle.

When Mr McDonagh's home was searched on January 11, “items of significance” including a pedal cycle, 60 packets of cigarettes, a quantity of cash, a jacket, a backpack and a home-made balaclava were found. No gun was recovered.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGarry said during the search, his client’s dog was “unfortunately fatally shot.”

“He set his pit bull terrier on members of An Garda Síochána in the course of the search,” Det Gda Wright said.

Mr McGarry said the bicycle and clothing that allegedly matched were popular items.

One witness had described the robber having a country accent while another said he had a Dublin accent, Mr McGarry said.

The garda said the accused had three accents - Dublin, Traveller and Galway - and he was satisfied having heard the sound on CCTV that the robber was Mr McDonagh.

Judge Kelly said Mr McDonagh was presumed innocent but the threshold for refusing bail had been reached.

She remanded him in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on January 19.

Online Editors