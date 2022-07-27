Pimp denied bail after allegedly searching for strippers days after jail release

Prolific pimp Martin Heaney was discovered accessing websites offering strippers less than a week after being released from prison having served a jail term for sex trafficking.

Heaney was refused bail at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today after breaching the terms of a slavery and trafficking prevention order.

The court heard that police made a routine visit to Dismas House hostel on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast yesterday, where the sex pest, known as ‘Mucky Marty’, was staying after his release from prison.

As part of his trafficking prevention order he was prohibited from accessing websites or forums that offer any personal sexual services.

A police officer told the court that officers called to the hostel to check Heaney’s mobile phone as part of his monitoring conditions.

He was discovered to have visited two websites/channels “of particular concern”, Belfastentertainment.co.uk and Armenia Entertainments. The former had been opened at a page that read “Welcome to Sugar ’N Spice” and offered services to book strippers. Armenia Entertainments offered male kissograms, male life drawing and “companionship services”.

Heaney was arrested at 1.25pm on suspicion of breaching his order and made no reply to caution.

Police objected to bail on the grounds of risk of reoffending, saying he had 48 previous convictions and was viewing the websites within three days of being released from prison.

The court was also told that on the evening of his release a probation officer spent three hours “clearly explaining” the order and his licence arrangements with him.

Probation has since lodged an application to have him recalled for breach of his licence.

When challenged by police Heaney claimed he didn’t understand the order and promised not to do it again.

Heaney’s solicitor claimed that his client had cooperated fully with police.

“He has given an innocent account for what was on the phone. He explained that the only access point he viewed was via YouTube.

“In his mind, he didn’t breach the order.”

The solicitor added that Heaney didn’t access any of the websites listed on his order.

“This is a novel and unusual order,” he said.

Magistrate Alana McSorley said: “I am not satisfied that the risk can be managed and bail is refused on the grounds of risk of reoffending and risk to the public.”

Heaney was handed a five-year sentence last Wednesday, half to be served in prison and half on licence.

Due to time spent on remand he was released from court.

He had previously admitted ten counts of controlling the prostitution of ten women “in expectation of gain for yourself”; ten counts of human trafficking females in that he “arranged or facilitated the travel” of ten women “with a view to them being exploited”; and seven charges of voyeurism by “recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification and knowing they did not consent to being recorded”.

The court was told that Heaney preyed on vulnerable women, coercing many of them into prostitution and forcing them to have unprotected sex with him and “customers”.

Heaney also admitted single counts of inciting a female to become a prostitute and acquiring criminal property, “namely cash and money transfers”.

All of the offences were committed over more than eight years between June 1, 2011, and September 30, 2019.

Heaney was handed a slavery and trafficking prevention order, placing numerous restrictions on him for the next seven years, including where he lives, what work he does, with whom he can socialise, and what devices he can have, such as mobile phones or laptops.

Jailing the Co Down man at Craigavon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, and with several of the victims watching proceedings by videolink, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said it was clear that Heaney “was using women, many of whom were extremely vulnerable, whether through young age, mental health difficulties, drug misuse or general deprivation”.

“They’re often unfortunate members of our society that the defendant in essence preyed upon for the purpose of his own sexual gratification and for the purpose of making money,” said the judge.

Judge Lynch revealed that when one of the victims fell pregnant, Heaney not only kept her working as a prostitute, but also used her pregnancy as a “selling point” for customers.

The court heard how Heaney was in charge of advertising, using photographs he had taken of the women. He held the phone attributable to each woman, taking the calls and arranging the appointments.

Frequently making the women use multiple names and profiles to increase business and profit, he drove them to appointments with customers on both sides of the border, where they would have unprotected sex with multiple men on one night.

He would also take them to his house in Dromore to have sex with customers, where he filmed them without their knowledge.

Last week, the director of the Public Prosecution Service, Stephen Herron, said he would review the case with a view to having it returned to the Court of the Appeal on the grounds that the sentence was too lenient.

Having been refused bail, Heaney was returned to Maghaberry Prison, to appear before the courts again in four weeks’ time.