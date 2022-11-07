Pictures of cat who starved to death made judge ‘physically sick’, he says as he imposes lifetime pet ban on woman

A judge has imposed a lifetime pet ownership ban on a woman whose 18-month-old cat starved to death, and he has issued a warrant to bring her to court to face sentence.

Sarah Jane Morrissey, of Lough Na Mona Crescent, Easton, Leixlip, Co Kildare, did not attend her scheduled hearing at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Anthony Halpin described it as the worst case of animal neglect he had seen.

He convicted Morrissey in her absence under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

She was accused of not safeguarding her pet's welfare, causing it unnecessary suffering and being reckless regarding its health and welfare in September 2021.

The ISPCA had received a report about the cat.

ISPCA inspector Fiona Conlon went to the woman's home over four days in one week, but the curtains were drawn and there was no answer.

She outlined how she could hear the young male cat in "distress".

When she returned on the final follow-up check, Morrissey was at home and handed over the cat to the animal welfare inspector.

Ms Conlon said the pet was emaciated and on the verge of death at that stage.

The ISPCA rushed the cat to a vet who, over four hours, tried to save him. The cat eventually had to be euthanised.

He weighed 1.8kg: the average adult male cat weighs 4kg. Ms Conlon described it as the worst cat case she had seen.

The cat was not allowed out of the house where it would have had a chance to find food or be taken in by someone else.

In addition to the photos handed into court, the animal welfare inspector had video evidence.

However, Judge Halpin remarked that he wouldn't be able to watch the footage as the pictures shown to him made him "physically sick".

He said the animal was starved to death, and he acceded to a request from prosecuting counsel Matthew Holmes to make an order to disqualify Morrissey from ever having an animal again.

Judge Halpin issued a bench warrant to have her arrested and brought before the court to be sentenced.