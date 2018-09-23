THIS is the teenager facing trial for the murder of disabled man Adam Muldoon, whose lifeless body was found in a Dublin park early one summer’s morning.

THIS is the teenager facing trial for the murder of disabled man Adam Muldoon, whose lifeless body was found in a Dublin park early one summer’s morning.

Pictured: Teen facing trial for park murder of man with disability

Philip Dunbar, of Glenshane Drive, Tallaght, was charged on June 25 with the murder of 23-year-old Mr Muldoon, also of Tallaght.

At the time, Mr Dunbar was just 17 and could not be named because he was a juvenile.

He has since turned 18 and his identity can now be revealed.

The body of Mr Muldoon – who suffered from cerebral palsy and had been affected by homelessness – was found in Butler Park, Tallaght, at 6.30am on June 23.

When charged in June, Mr Dunbar was remanded in custody.

He faced his sixth hearing on Friday at Dublin Children’s Court.

Judge John O’Connor granted the Director of Public Prosecutions four weeks to complete a book of evidence. Mr Muldoon sustained stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adam Muldoon Photo: Gerry Mooney

His body was later removed to the city morgue in Whitehall, where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

The case was listed for a book of evidence, but Judge O’Connor was told yesterday that it was not ready.

Some garda statements and, most importantly, the post-mortem examination report, were not ready, State solicitor Michael Durkan explained.

The defence consented to an adjournment and Mr Dunbar, who did not address the court, was further remanded in custody to appear again in four weeks.

Bail applications in murder cases must be made in the High Court.

Mr Dunbar made no reply when charged, the original hearing was told.

Herald