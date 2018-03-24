Pictured: Rapist who left woman with life-changing injuries after brutal attack

A WOMAN who was left with life-changing injuries after she was brutally raped and assaulted has resolved to "close the door" on the attack.

Anthony Cassidy (34) pleaded guilty to rape and assault causing serious harm to the woman on June 25, 2017.

The court heard how he attacked his victim as she was walking to a shop in the early hours of the morning in Co Carlow. The assault was so severe that the woman, aged in her 50s, was treated in an intensive care unit for almost two months and has been left with life-changing injuries. The court heard the victim has no memory of the attack.

The Central Criminal Court yesterday heard how Cassidy, a father-of-one of Tinryland, Carlow, followed the victim before subjecting her to a violent assault. During the course of the 35-minute ordeal, Cassidy seriously assaulted the woman and raped her. CCTV footage played in court showed a brief clip of Cassidy carrying his victim over his shoulders at 4.16am. The victim was left to die and was only discovered some 12 hours later by a man living on the grounds where the attack occurred.

In a victim impact statement read out by her daughter in court, the woman described how she was now completely dependent on her family for assistance. She described the ongoing physical pain, immobility and night terrors. Addressing Cassidy at the end of her statement yesterday, the woman said: "Your act of pure evil stole so much for me but after today I am closing the door on this."

The woman's daughter told the court that the first time she heard her mother whispering her name following the attack was "like winning the lotto a thousand times over". The victim's daughter later told the Irish Independent how her mother has been left serving a life sentence and that Cassidy should never be released.

"Whatever time he does, he'll have done it but the only one with the life sentence is mammy.

"If I had my way I'd lock him up and throw away the key and never let him see the light of day again, but that's never going to happen," she said.

Giving evidence, Garda Sylvia Ryan said that the victim was discovered semi-naked and unconscious with visible injuries and bruising. She was rushed to St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny, and was only discharged home on October 24 last. Gda Ryan said that CCTV footage was obtained from 35 different premises around Carlow Town, and that Cassidy was nominated as a suspect.

A warrant was obtained by officers and his home was searched. A number of items were seized for forensic examination, and the victim's DNA was recovered on a jacket belonging to Cassidy.

Cassidy was arrested and interviewed on eight occasions. He later went on to make certain admissions, including that he punched the victim, but denied raping her. Last December, he pleaded guilty to rape and section 4 assault in relation to the incident. The court heard that Cassidy has 29 previous convictions in Ireland, and a further five in the UK. This includes a sexual offence for enlisting the services of a prostitute in April 2017. Justice Patrick McCarthy adjourned the sentencing hearing to April 23. The court heard that the DPP deemed the offences to be on the "exceptional upper level" scale of seriousness, and that it warranted a sentence above 12 years and up to life in prison.

