This is the motorist who drove up to women at a bus stop and asked for directions before exposing himself and performing a sex act.

This is the motorist who drove up to women at a bus stop and asked for directions before exposing himself and performing a sex act.

Pictured: Motorist who drove up to women at bus stop and performed sex act

Ronan Edwards (39) had done the same thing three days earlier while asking for directions from a man who was on his way home from work.

On that occasion, he drove away when the shocked man challenged him.

Both times, Edwards was tracked down from his car registration.

He pleaded guilty when the case was heard in April and it has now been further adjourned for a pre-sentence probation report.

Edwards, of Liffey Lawn in Lucan, admitted two counts of engaging in an act of masturbation.

When the case came back before Blanchardstown District Court, Judge David McHugh heard another eight weeks was being sought for the preparation of the report.

Victim

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said one of the injured parties had stated they did not wish to make a victim impact statement.

Defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin consented to the case being adjourned to a date in September.

Edwards did not address the court during the brief hearing and was remanded on continuing bail.

Previously, the court heard the first incident happened on March 17 last year at Griffeen Avenue, Lucan.

Sgt Callaghan said the injured party, a man, was walking home from work when Edwards pulled up in his car, rolled down the passenger window and asked for directions to the Neilstown Road.

As the man gave him directions, Edwards began masturbating in full view of the victim.

The man was shocked and walked away, but then returned to challenge Edwards. The accused drove off and was later identified through his car registration number, Sgt Callaghan said.

Edwards was invited by gardai to make a cautioned statement.

Exposed

At the time, he admitted he was in the car and that he had pulled down his pants but denied masturbating.

Three days after the first incident, on March 20, 2018, two women were standing at a bus stop on the Neilstown Road at 10.30pm.

The accused's car approached and he engaged them in conversation, asking them for directions. The two spoke to him and gave him directions and a few minutes later they noticed he had exposed himself and was "engaging in masturbation", Sgt Callaghan said.

He was again identified from his vehicle registration.

Edwards had a long history of depression due to bullying, his solicitor Wayne Kenny told the court.

He had been dealing with a bereavement, a relationship breakdown and other issues, Mr Kenny said.

Judge McHugh read a number of documents handed in to court in mitigation.

The offence is contrary to Criminal Law Sexual Offences Act 2017.

Herald