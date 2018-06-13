Pictured: Mother-of-three accused of endangering garda life in hit and run incident

A MOTHER-OF-THREE has been charged with endangerment of the life of a Garda who was dragged about 50 metres after he was hit by a car in Dublin.

Christina Joyce, 30, with an address at a hostel on Harcourt Street, in Dublin city-centre faced additional, more serious charges when she appeared in court on Wednesday.

One of the new charges was under the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for intentionally or recklessly driving at Garda Thomas Gallagher causing substantial risk of death or serious harm. She has not yet indicated how she will plead and was remanded in custody to appear again next week.

The incident happened just before 11am on April 9 on Macken Street in south Dublin when Garda Gallagher who was on checkpoint duty was hit and dragged about 50 metres as he attempted to stop a light grey Volvo XC90. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ms Joyce was initially charged with six offences including dangerous driving and assault causing harm to Garda Gallagher at Macken Street. She was also charged with criminal damage to the bonnet of a ‘08-reg motor vehicle belonging to another person, at Heytesbury Lane, Ballsbridge, D4, on the same date

She also faced three counts of burglary for entering one building at Heytesbury Lane and two other houses at Waterloo Road, Ballsbridge, as a trespasser with intent to commit theft, also on April 9. She appeared again at Dublin District Court on Wednesday when one of the Waterloo Road burglary charges was dropped by the prosecution and replaced with a charge for trespassing at the same location with intent to cause fear.

Fifteen additional charges were also brought today including endangerment of Garda Gallagher’s life, six charges for failing to keep the car stationary and remain at the scene, driving with no licence or insurance, dangerous driving at Grand Canal Quay and Baggot Street and two charges for resisting arrest.

Garda Christopher Jones and Garda Susan Lawlor told Judge Dermot Simms that Ms Joyce made no reply when the fresh charges were put to her.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment on some of the more serious charges, meaning the case will be heard before a judge and jury in the circuit court. Ms Joyce, was accompanied to the hearing by her solicitor Michael French who said it was intended that a bail application would be made at a later stage.

Legal aid was granted. Judge Simms remanded her in custody to appear again on June 15.

At an earlier hearing, Garda Christopher Jones voiced serious objections to bail based on the seriousness of the allegations. He had said the Garda was “dragged along by the vehicle driven by Ms Joyce”. He suffered a dislocated knee and ligament injury. Garda Jones alleged the defendant, “crashed into council workers who were injured and still have not returned to work”.

He had said it was envisaged the case will go forward to a higher court and he said the offences can carry maximum sentences ranging between five and 14 years. The garda also said there was CCTV evidence as well as eye witnesses. Co-accused Trevor Robinson, 27, with an address at Cherry Orchard Parade, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, was also charged in April with connected criminal damage and burglary offences.

He had been granted legal aid and was remanded on bail to appear again on June 20 next.

Online Editors