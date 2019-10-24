Pictured: Man (25) charged with sexual assault of teen after videos went viral

Dean Furlong, of Mullagh, Co Cavan, appeared before Monaghan District Court in relation to a number of incidents which are alleged to have occurred between October 17 and October 20.

On Monday, three people were arrested as part of a Garda investigation into videos that were allegedly being circulated on social media in relation to a teenager being assaulted.

Yesterday the accused was brought before the court charged with assault causing serious harm, aggravated sexual assault and the false imprisonment of a 19-year-old at a house in Cavan.

All three of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment on conviction.

A Garda sergeant told the court that he would be objecting to bail.

But counsel for the accused told the court that there would be no application for bail at this time.

Gardaí asked for reporting restrictions to be put in place preventing the identification of the injured party as there is an allegation of sexual assault involved.

The Garda sergeant also said there was "potentially prejudicial material" on social media and asked the court to "remind people not to share items which may be harmful to any future trial".

Judge Denis McLaughlin remanded the accused in custody to Castlerea Prison and he will appear before Harristown District Court on Friday, October 26.

The accused, who was wearing a green hoody, did not speak during the brief court hearing.

Legal aid was granted and an application for a psychiatric assessment of the accused while in custody was made.

The two other people arrested in relation to the incident, a man and a woman in their 20s, have been released without charge.

Files will be prepared in their cases for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesman said: "A 19-year-old male is currently being treated at a hospital, also in the north-east.

"Gardaí would like to remind the public of their commitment to combat online criminal activity and encourage any members of the public who view such offending material to refer to their local Garda station."

Irish Independent