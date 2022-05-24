| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pictured: Kinahan cartel ‘footsoldier’ jailed for having cannabis in prison

Ciaran O’Driscoll was found in possession of €130 of the drug at Wheatfield prison

Wheatfield Prison in Dublin where John O'Hegarty started prison life Expand

Close

Wheatfield Prison in Dublin where John O'Hegarty started prison life

Wheatfield Prison in Dublin where John O'Hegarty started prison life

Wheatfield Prison in Dublin where John O'Hegarty started prison life

Andrew Phelan

A KINAHAN cartel “footsoldier” who was jailed for his part in a failed plot to kill a member of the rival Hutch family has been given a three-month sentence for having cannabis in jail.

Ciaran O’Driscoll (27) was found in possession of a small amount of the drug – €130 – at Wheatfield prison in Dublin.

Most Watched

Privacy