Pictured: Kinahan cartel ‘footsoldier’ jailed for having cannabis in prison

A KINAHAN cartel “footsoldier” who was jailed for his part in a failed plot to kill a member of the rival Hutch family has been given a three-month sentence for having cannabis in jail.

Ciaran O’Driscoll (27) was found in possession of a small amount of the drug – €130 – at Wheatfield prison in Dublin.

The offence happened before he was sentenced to five years for his role in the conspiracy to kill Patrick “Patsy” Hutch, older brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

Judge Gerard Jones made the three-month sentence concurrent to that prison term.

O’Driscoll, with an address at Champion’s Avenue, Sean McDermott Street in the north-inner city pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

Blanchardstown District Court heard he was found with cannabis on January 3, 2019.

O’Driscoll had 106 previous convictions, including drugs offences, the court heard.

He was due for release from his current sentence next year.

Defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said his client was serving a “lengthy sentence” for having been “involved in organised crime”.

O’Driscoll was jailed for five years in 2020 for his part in

the plot to kill Patsy Hutch in 2018.

Co-accused Stephen Curtis (32) was sentenced to five years, while Michael Burns (43) was jailed for nine years

O’Driscoll acted as a lookout to watch Mr Hutch’s house and signal a hit-team when he emerged.

Another four men have also been jailed for their part in the plot.



