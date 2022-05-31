Pictured: Home intruder ‘claimed he was garda and bit man’, court told

A home intruder claimed he was a garda before biting into the resident’s arm in a scuffle when he was challenged, it is alleged.

Jason Kane (29) is accused of biting the man, leaving him with an open wound on his bicep after the alleged victim woke to find the accused in his bedroom.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for the production of a medical report on the alleged victim’s injuries.

Mr Kane, of St Attracta Road, Cabra, is charged with assault causing harm to a man and trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Innisfallen Parade, Phibsborough on September 5, 2021.

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan said the DPP consented to the case being heard in the district court if the judge accepted jurisdiction.

Outlining the allegations, Sgt Flanagan said the occupier of the property contacted the gardaí at 4.30am after waking and allegedly finding Mr Kane there.

The man alleged the accused had entered the house and was sitting in his bedroom.

In the course of the encounter the accused had initially “stated that he was a member of An Garda Síochana,” Sgt Flanagan said.

The alleged victim became suspicious and a scuffle ensued when the accused attempted to leave. In the course of the scuffle, it was alleged, Mr Kane “bit into the arm of the injured party” which resulted in a bite mark on his bicep.

The accused was subdued and the gardaí were called, the court heard.

The alleged victim attended the Mater Hospital for treatment.

The bite had resulted in the skin being broken, so the wound was cleaned and the man was given a tetanus shot.

There was no information before the court on whether the man suffered any permanent scarring.

The court heard there were medical notes available but no medical report.

Judge Smyth said he needed these to decide on jurisdiction and adjourned the case.