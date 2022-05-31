| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pictured: Home intruder ‘claimed he was garda and bit man’, court told

Jason Kane (29), of St. Attracta Road, Cabra, was charged with trespass and assault Expand

Close

Jason Kane (29), of St. Attracta Road, Cabra, was charged with trespass and assault

Jason Kane (29), of St. Attracta Road, Cabra, was charged with trespass and assault

Jason Kane (29), of St. Attracta Road, Cabra, was charged with trespass and assault

Andrew Phelan

A home intruder claimed he was a garda before biting into the resident’s arm in a scuffle when he was challenged, it is alleged.

Jason Kane (29) is accused of biting the man, leaving him with an open wound on his bicep after the alleged victim woke to find the accused in his bedroom.

Most Watched

Privacy