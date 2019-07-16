THIS is the man the Kinahan cartel enlisted to carry out two separate murders as part of their feud against the Hutch gang.

Pictured: 'Getaway driver' in Hutch murder plot who said 'if this fella survives we don't get paid'

Our exclusive image shows Dublin criminal Joseph Kelly, who has pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder Hutch associate Gary Hanley.

The drug addict, from Kilworth Road in Drimnagh, is also facing a charge of conspiring to murder another person, or persons unknown, in the inner-city in September 2017.

He is suspected of being a getaway driver in the planned hit on Gary Hanley and was recorded on a secret audio device saying "if this fella survives we get no pay" and "hit him in the chest or something first".

The gun seized by gardai

Both plots were orchestrated by the Kinahan gang on associates of the Hutch mob.

Yesterday the Special Criminal Court heard that Kelly had 64 previous convictions, and had previously received a lengthy sentence for possession of a pipe bomb.

He was also jailed for hijacking a car where a woman was removed from the vehicle and assaulted.

Giollaiosa O Lideadha SC, for Kelly, said his client had a very serious heroin problem and this was at the root of his offending behaviour.

Mr O Lideadha said Kelly had spent the vast majority of his adult life in prison.

Counsel said Kelly was sent to Oberstown detention centre when he was 14 years of age, and while he accepted he was "no angel at 14", his life went into a serious downward spiral after his release from the centre.

His drug abuse worsened as the years went on, exacerbated by the death of his brother in 2010 and his sister in 2013.

Mr O Lideadha said Kelly had even discovered his brother's body.

Kelly had written a letter to the court, Mr O Lideadha said. In the letter, he did not ask for pity or sympathy, saying he knew he deserved neither, however he did ask for leniency.

Mr O Lideadha asked the court to structure a sentence in such a way that would encourage rehabilitation.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge Ann Ryan, remanded Alan Wilson and Kelly in custody until July 29, when they will be sentenced.

Luke Wilson (23), from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, and who is a nephew of Alan, was sentenced to 11 years in jail last year after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a Beretta handgun with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3, on November 6, 2017.

Luke Wilson also received a six-year concurrent sentence after he admitted to conspiring to murder Mr Hanley at a location within the State on the same occasion.

