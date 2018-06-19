Pictured: Former UCD student guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting two others he met on Tinder over 10 days

THIS is the computer programmer and former UCD student who raped one woman and sexually assaulted two other women within the space of 10 days.

Patrick Nevin (36) met the women through the dating application Tinder.

Nevin pleaded guilty to two of the charges before the Central Criminal Court this morning. The defendant, with a most recent address at Meadowlands Court, Mounttown, Dun Laoghaire, was remanded in custody pending the production of a forensic psychiatrist's report.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the rape of a woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on July 12, 2014. He also admitted to sexually assaulting a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath on July 16, 2014.

Wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and black bomber jacket, Nevin stood when the charges were put to him. He replied "guilty" to both counts.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon remanded Nevin in custody until the end of July for facts and sentencing. Last year, a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court found Nevin guilty of sexually assaulting an English language student at the UCD campus at Belfield on July 23, 2014.

In that case, the jury heard the pair met on the dating app, Tinder.

The victim, who was from Brazil, gave evidence that Nevin touched her thighs, forced her to kiss him, hit her on the back of the head, called her a "f*cking b*tch" and pulled down the top part of her dress and exposed her breast.

The 36-year-old had denied the sexual assault, claiming the English language student "freaked out" and "started crying" when he tried to kiss her. He told gardai he believed they were "hooking up" but she said that she never told him she wanted to meet up for sex.

However, after one and a half hours of deliberations, the jury of six men and six women returned with a verdict of guilty

