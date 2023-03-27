Pictured: Criminal hired by jealous Dublin husband to murder couple his wife befriended playing Dungeons and Dragons
Drug addict Alan Leech demanded €10,000 to carry out the killingsBryan Kennedy handed over €8,000, which he got from friends and family who were unaware of his intentionsSentencing postponed until next month to allow time for supports to be put in place for Kennedy’s family
Alan Sherry
This is the criminal who a Dublin man solicited to murder two Canadian women after his wife befriended them online while playing Dungeons and Dragons.