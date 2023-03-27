| 10.3°C Dublin

Pictured: Criminal hired by jealous Dublin husband to murder couple his wife befriended playing Dungeons and Dragons

  • Drug addict Alan Leech demanded €10,000 to carry out the killings
  • Bryan Kennedy handed over €8,000, which he got from friends and family who were unaware of his intentions
  • Sentencing postponed until next month to allow time for supports to be put in place for Kennedy’s family
Alan Leech leaving the Central Criminal Courts Expand
Bryan Kennedy Expand

This is the criminal who a Dublin man solicited to murder two Canadian women after his wife befriended them online while playing Dungeons and Dragons.

Alan Leech (38), from Loftus Hall Apartments, Hazelbrook Square, Churchtown, Dublin, was hired by jealous husband Bryan Kennedy to kill the Canadian couple after he was angry because his wife was leaving him and they were supporting the move.

