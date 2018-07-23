Phone records ruled admissible as prosecution closes case in Gareth Hutch murder trial

THE PROSECUTION has closed its case in the trial of three people accused of the murder of Gareth Hutch.

A nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, the 36-year-old was fatally shot outside Avondale House on North Cumberland Street on May 24, 2016.

Jonathan Keogh (32), his sister Regina Keogh (41) and friend Thomas Fox (31) have all pleaded not guilty before the Special Criminal Court to murdering Mr Hutch.

Mr Fox, of Rutland Court, Dublin 1, has also denied the unlawful possession of a Markarov 9mm handgun on May 23, 2016 at the same place.

Jonathan Keogh (left) and Thomas Fox have both denied the murder of Gareth Hutch, who was shot dead in May 2016

It is the State's case that Mr Keogh, of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting.

It is also alleged that Mr Fox and Ms Keogh, of Avondale House, were instrumental in planning the murder, and Mr Keogh and another man, Mr AB, were the shooters.

Mr AB is not currently before the court.

This morning, the non-jury court ruled that mobile phone data was admissible as evidence in the trial.

Previously, the court heard that detectives had analysed a number of mobile phone numbers allegedly associated with the accused, and the contact the numbers had with each other around the time of the killing.

Last week, defence lawyers Sean Guerin SC and Seamus Clarke SC argued the retention of mobile phone data and the unrestricted access by gardai to it was in contravention of EU law, and breached their clients rights to privacy.

However, prosecutor Paul Burns SC said a person's right to privacy was not absolute - and any privacy right could not be expected to frustrate a murder investigation.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the court had found the mobile phone evidence was admissible. He said the court would give its written reasons for its ruling later in the week.

Mr Burns then told the court that the prosecution had completed its evidence.

Lawyers for the three accused said they had no applications to make to the court.

During the eight week trial, the three-judge court heard evidence from protected witness, Mary McDonnell, who identified Mr Keogh from CCTV footage as one of the shooters of Gareth Hutch.

She also identified Mr Keogh and Mr Fox as the men who came into her flat the night before with two guns.

The court heard from Mr Keogh's ex-girlfriend Denise King, who gave evidence that Regina Keogh came to her home the afternoon after the shooting, and asked her to bring an envelope containing money to her brother in Belfast.

Ms King said she later counted it and there was €2,000.

She also told the court that she asked Mr Keogh if he had shot Mr Hutch and the accused swore on his baby daughter's life that he hadn't killed him.

The trial resumes on Wednesday, when lawyers for the prosecution and defence are expected to make closing speeches.

Online Editors