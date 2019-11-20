A 21-year-old mother, who claimed she was defamed when shop staff accused her of stealing a toy rattle for her year old child, has been ordered to pay the legal costs of an unsuccessful claim against Dealz Retailing Ireland and its security firm.

A 21-year-old mother, who claimed she was defamed when shop staff accused her of stealing a toy rattle for her year old child, has been ordered to pay the legal costs of an unsuccessful claim against Dealz Retailing Ireland and its security firm.

'People should be slower about going to solicitors' - mum must pay legal costs as she loses €75,000 defamation action

A 21-year-old mother, who claimed she was defamed when shop staff accused her of stealing a toy rattle for her year old child, has been ordered to pay the legal costs of an unsuccessful claim against Dealz Retailing Ireland and its security firm.

Naomi Sunner’s €75,000 defamation claim was thrown out by Judge Jacqueline Linnane in the Circuit Civil Court today Tuesday. The judge said it followed in such cases that unsuccessful claimants should pay the legal costs of defendants.

“People should be a little bit slower about going to their solicitors when things of this nature are said to them in shops,” the Judge told Sunner, of East Road, East Wall, Dublin 3.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In