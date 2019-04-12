It is "high time" people stopped thinking others should be expected to pay after a bad experience, a judge has said.

'People must stop expecting money if they have a bad experience': judge

Judge Michael Coghlan's comment came during a sitting of Dublin District Civil Court yesterday, when a teenage boy was awarded €2,000 for two weeks' anxiety suffered following a minor road accident.

"The figure in ordinary circumstances is very small, but in this instance the level of injury is very small," said the judge.

"It is high time people got the idea, if they had a bad experience they expect money from a third party, has to stop.

"One day someone is going to get a sharp lesson; they will find a judge refusing to rule it notwithstanding an offer.

"I hear insurance companies moan at the excessive cost of litigation and I look at a case of this kind and wonder why they have a problem," added Judge Coghlan.

The remark came as he approved a settlement in the case of a teenage boy whose mother sued on the child's behalf following a minor accident on November 1, 2017 when he was the rear seat passenger of a car.

