Pensioner ‘kicked partner in the face with steel-toe boots’, court told

A man kicked his partner in the face with steel-capped boots during a domestic assault at their home last month, it is alleged.

The man (68) allegedly launched a violent attack on the woman as they argued, leaving her with facial injuries.

He was granted bail despite garda objections and the case was adjourned at Dublin District Court.

The accused is charged with assault causing harm to the woman and breaching a domestic violence court order, last April 25.

The prosecuting garda said when she arrested the accused, he replied: “I’m sorry” after caution.

She brought him to the Bridewell garda station where he was charged.

Objecting to bail, the garda cited the nature and seriousness of the allegations.

It was alleged that on the night in question, the accused and his partner were arguing at the apartment complex in the north of the city when he “launched a violent attack on her”.

It was claimed he punched her to the ribs and she fell to the ground, whereupon he kicked her, causing injuries to her right eye and nose, the garda said.

“He kicked her to the face wearing boots with steel-capped toes,” the garda alleged.

An independent witness saw the alleged assault and came to the woman’s aid, the court heard.

When gardaí saw the woman, her eye was partially closed and her face was bloody and swollen.

She was unable to stand up due to pain in her ribs and was stretchered and brought to the Mater hospital.

The woman was in hospital and unable to attend the bail hearing. She had a protection order against her partner at the time of the incident.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew said her client was presumed innocent.

He had tried to put a sock in his mouth while in garda custody in a failed attempt to take his own life, Ms Gildernew said.

Judge Treasa Kelly said the allegations were serious but a case had not been made out to refuse bail.

She granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €300, of which €80 was to be paid in cash.

He is to have no contact with the alleged victim and must “sign on at a garda station and stay sober”.

“I will do what you ask, thank you very much,” the accused told the judge.