Pensioner is charged with threatening to kill council waste official

A suspected illegal waste collector threatened to kill a council official and “tie his body to the ball in Naas”, it has been alleged.

Patrick Maughan (66) is accused of swinging his fists at the waste enforcement officer and attempting to headbutt him before making the threat.

The pensioner had been confronted for allegedly using a pick-up truck to collect waste from houses in west Dublin, a court heard.

The case was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court for Mr Maughan to decide how he intends to plead.

The accused, of Oldcastle Drive, Clondalkin, is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the man. The court heard the incident was alleged to have happened at Monksfield Grove in Clondalkin on the morning of May 17, 2019.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Judge David McHugh the Director of Public Proseuctions had consented to the case being heard in the district court subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

The accused was driving a Toyota pick-up and was in the area to collect waste from houses, Sgt Callaghan said, outlining the prosecution’s case. It was deemed to be illegal collecting of waste and the alleged victim, a senior executive of South Dublin County Council, was in the area monitoring the situation.

When the alleged victim approached the accused in his van, he identified himself as a waste enforcement officer, Sgt Callaghan said.

It was alleged that Mr Maughan became aggressive, swung his fists at him and made a number of threats.

Sgt Callaghan said the accused then got out of the van and tried to headbutt the man on two occasions.

“Patrick Maughan threatened that he would kill him and tie his body to the ball in Naas [a landmark roadside sculpture],” Sgt Callaghan alleged.

Judge McHugh accepted jurisdiction to keep the case in the district court after hearing the outline of the proposed evidence.

The judge adjourned the case to a date in February and granted free legal aid at the request of defence solicitor Kelly Breen. Ms Breen told the court Mr Maughan was in receipt of an old age pension.

The accused was not required to address the court during the proceedings and has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge, which is under Section 5 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Mr Maughan was remanded on continuing bail.