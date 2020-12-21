| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pensioner is charged with threatening to kill council waste official

The case was adjourned for accused Patrick Maughan of Oldcastle Drive, Clondalkin, Co Dublin, to decide how he intends to plead. Expand

Close

The case was adjourned for accused Patrick Maughan of Oldcastle Drive, Clondalkin, Co Dublin, to decide how he intends to plead.

The case was adjourned for accused Patrick Maughan of Oldcastle Drive, Clondalkin, Co Dublin, to decide how he intends to plead.

The case was adjourned for accused Patrick Maughan of Oldcastle Drive, Clondalkin, Co Dublin, to decide how he intends to plead.

Andrew Phelan

A suspected illegal waste collector threatened to kill a council official and “tie his body to the ball in Naas”, it has been alleged.

Patrick Maughan (66) is accused of swinging his fists at the waste enforcement officer and attempting to headbutt him before making the threat.

The pensioner had been confronted for allegedly using a pick-up truck to collect waste from houses in west Dublin, a court heard.

Privacy