Pensioner faces legal costs of up to €20,000 after failed €60,000 claim against two bus companies

A 71-year-old Co Wicklow pensioner, who has failed in a €60,000 personal injuries claim against two bus companies, now faces a legal costs bill of up to €20,000 on top of his own bill of costs.

Judge Orla Crowe in the Circuit Civil Court threw out Peter Browne’s claim against Carrig Coaches and Dublin Bus. She said the court was not satisfied there had been such force in a grazing collision between two of the defendants’ vehicles to have caused the injury he complained of.

Judge Crowe told solicitor Sean Coleman of Arthur McLean Solicitors that a cctv recording of Mr Browne sitting on the back seat of the No 145 Dublin Bus revealed there had been “only a gentle swaying of his knees and lower legs” at the point of the collision with the bus of Carrig Coaches, Ballyvogue, Askeaton, Co Limerick.

Mr Coleman is formerly of M Roche Solicitors, Dublin, which has merged with Arthur McLean Solicitors and now defends practically all of the personal injury claims against Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Bus Eireann. In today’s case Arthur McLean appeared for Dublin Bus and Carrig Coaches.

Browne, described as a retired gentleman of Herbert Park, Bray, Co Wicklow, claimed he had suffered severe personal injury to his neck in the collision in Nassau Street, Dublin, on 27th June, 2016 and more than five years later still suffered intermittent burning pain in his right trapezius area.

He said it interfered with and was exacerbated by gardening, vacuum cleaning and driving on long journeys.

Judge Crowe said the court was not satisfied the impact had been anything more than a minimal grazing between both vehicles. While Mr Browne’s head and shoulders had not been visible on cctv footage opened to the court it revealed he had his hands on his lap at the time, and not braced as he claimed, and that there had been no sudden movement of any kind of other passengers

The Judge said Mr Browne’s own doctor had conceded that the incident depicted on cctv was not consistent with a muscle strain he would still be complaining of all this time later.

Forensic engineer Tony Kelly, who gave evidence on behalf of both defendants, said there had been only a glancing contact between the two buses.

Throwing out Browne’s claim against both defendants Judge Crowe awarded costs against him but put a stay on execution of the legal costs order in the event of his appealing her decision.