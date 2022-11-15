| 10.3°C Dublin

Pensioner (73) found with 40 cannabis plants at his Skibbereen home avoids jail as judge warns him he's running out of chances

Ralph Riegel

A PENSIONER who was living quietly 'off the grid' while growing cannabis for his own use was handed a three year suspended prison sentence.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court was told that Richard Goldfrapp (73) was found with 40 cannabis plants at his Skibbereen home in west Cork - and informed Gardaí these were entirely for his own use.

