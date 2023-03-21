| 10.8°C Dublin

Pedestrian who falsely claimed he was injured in collision tempted by ‘what he thought was easy money’, says judge

David Gregan (43), of Abbeylea Close, Swords, Co Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Isabel Hayes

A pedestrian who falsely claimed he was injured in a collision between a bus and a car will be given 150 hours of community service provided he is deemed suitable, a judge has ruled.

After witnessing a collision between the two vehicles in Dublin city centre in 2017, David Gregan went to a solicitor's office and claimed he had been injured as a result of the crash, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

