| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Williams: Chapter closed for the enigmatic Monk, but questions will now be asked about handling of Regency case

Gerry &lsquo;The Monk&rsquo; Hutch leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Gerry &lsquo;The Monk&rsquo; Hutch leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Mark Condren

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Mark Condren

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Mark Condren

Paul Williams Email

Gerry Hutch may have just won the most important battle of his life but, true to form, he showed no signs of emotion.

Wearing headphones because he is hard of hearing, ‘The Monk’ listened intently, his eyes fixed on the bench yesterday afternoon as Ms Justice Tara Burns took almost two hours to deliver the court’s verdict.

Related topics

More On Gerry Hutch

Most Watched

Privacy