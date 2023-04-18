Gerry Hutch may have just won the most important battle of his life but, true to form, he showed no signs of emotion.

Wearing headphones because he is hard of hearing, ‘The Monk’ listened intently, his eyes fixed on the bench yesterday afternoon as Ms Justice Tara Burns took almost two hours to deliver the court’s verdict.

Having dissected the State’s case, and particularly the testimony and character of State witness Jonathan Dowdall, Mr Hutch heard the words that restored his freedom.

“As the court has determined that it cannot rely on the evidence of Jonathan Dowdall alone for the reasons set out, the court is therefore not satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt of the guilt of Gerard Hutch on the charge of murder of David Byrne and will return a verdict of not guilty on count number one,” Ms Justice Burns said.

Mr Hutch seemed genuinely sorry for his old friends as they were placed in custody, swapping places with him on the other side of the prison walls

Ireland’s most enigmatic godfather simply nodded briefly and then shook hands with his defence team after the judges rose from the bench.

Then he turned and shook the hands of each of his co-accused, Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy, who had not been so lucky after the court convicted them of assisting the Hutch gang to murder Byrne in the Regency attack. They drove away two members of the hit team.

Mr Hutch seemed genuinely sorry for his old friends as they were placed in custody, swapping places with him on the other side of the prison walls.

After less than an hour talking to his legal team, The Monk walked through the front doors of the Courts of Criminal Justice complex looking like an extra in the TV series Vikings. His first steps into freedom, and the bright spring afternoon, were difficult as he was surrounded in a moving scrum of reporters and cameras.

Then he jumped into a cab and disappeared into the traffic.

Expand Close Raiders disguised as gardaí armed with AK-47s enter the front door of the Regency Hotel. Photo: Colin O'Riordan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Raiders disguised as gardaí armed with AK-47s enter the front door of the Regency Hotel. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Mr Hutch can now enjoy his 60th birthday and continue where he left off when his family dragged him into the feud almost a decade ago – enjoying retirement in his Spanish villa.

But the court has firmly established that he was part of a wider organised crime grouping.

Ms Justice Burns said: “The court is satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt that members of the Hutch family were responsible for the attack at the Regency Hotel.”

Read More

The reasons for the court’s conclusion included Mr Hutch’s possession of the AK-47s after the murder and the involvement of Patsy Hutch in the handover of the guns to IRA man Shane Rowan.

There was also the presence of getaway cars at the “centre of operations” at Buckingham Village on the day of the attack, and the storage of the guns there afterwards. The “inevitable conclusion” was that the Hutch family “orchestrated and organised” the “meticulously planned attack”.

Some will want to know why he wasn’t charged with possession of firearms and directing a criminal gang which were offences evident in the secret garda recordings

However, the judge said that was not the case Mr Hutch was here to answer.

He was charged with having been “actually present at the Regency and actually shot David Byrne”.

He had not been charged with possession of firearms. Nor was a charge laid for membership of a criminal organisation.

The prosecution had made the case that The Monk was one of the two “shooters” who killed David Byrne but the evidence did not show his “actual presence and participation”.

The judges reviewed all the CCTV footage of the murder and found that The Monk was simply too old be one of the killers, who seemed to be younger and much more agile.

“The reasonable possibility that Gerard Hutch, a man in his mid 50s at the time of the Regency, does not fit the movements of the shooters arises,” the judge said.

But Mr Hutch can partially thank his former co-accused turned State witness Jonathan Dowdall. Yesterday’s verdict has left the former Sinn Féin councillor as a completely discredited liar and perjurer.

The court’s disdain for Dowdall was unambiguous and the judge described him as a “ruthless, base, callous criminal”.

Ms Justice Burns recounted in detail the incident where Dowdall tortured and terrorised a man at his home in 2015 which she said was a “truly appalling, shocking and brutal assault punctuated by menacing threats”.

The court said he had not been forthright about his involvement in the Regency or his IRA connections. He had told a “barefaced lie” in court to hide the number of times he had visited Pearse McAuley, an “infamous and dangerous terrorist” in prison.

Ms Justice Burns said that secret audio recordings of conversations he had with Gerry Hutch portrayed an “unrecognisable individual to the respectable businessman and elected representative”. She continued: “It portrays a ruthless, base, callous criminal involved in making bombs, suggesting assassinations of people, involved with the Hutch organised crime group and playing the system, although an elected public representative.

“A real question which this court must ask itself is: who is the court dealing with? A significant question mark hangs over Jonathan Dowdall’s character and reliability.”

Gerry Hutch’s dramatic acquittal will generate more than a few questions regarding the handling of the case.

Some will want to know why he wasn’t charged with possession of firearms and directing a criminal gang which were offences evident in the secret garda recordings.

There will also be questions raised by the decision to do a deal with Dowdall in the first place and accept him as a witness.

Dowdall and his family are due to enter the Witness Protection Programme despite the fact he has been labelled a liar, which of course is only right and proper.

Once such a deal is done, the State must guarantee their safety from then on regardless of what emerges from a trial.

But as far as Gerry Hutch is concerned he has closed the chapter and is moving on. He won’t be interested in recriminations. He will just be glad to be free – and alive.

Read More



