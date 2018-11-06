Paul Wells found guilty of murder of Kenneth O'Brien

PAUL Wells has been found guilty of murdering father-of-one Kenneth O’Brien, whose body he dismembered and dumped in the Grand Canal.

PAUL Wells has been found guilty of murdering father-of-one Kenneth O’Brien, whose body he dismembered and dumped in the Grand Canal.

A jury delivered its verdict at the Central Criminal Court today.

Wells (50), of Barnamore Park, Finglas, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr O’Brien (33) a that address between January 15 and 16, 2016.

He admitted that he shot him dead but said it happened when they struggled during a row after Mr O’Brien turned up at his home with a gun.

The accused claimed Mr O’Brien had wanted to have his partner Eimear Dunne murdered and Mr Wells refused to kill her.

As they grappled, he said, the gun fell to the ground, they both reached for it and he thought Mr O’Brien was going to “shoot me first.”

Wells said he panicked, got the gun and shot Mr O’Brien. He then dismembered his body in the yard, cutting it into 10 pieces with a chainsaw.

He put Mr O’Brien’s torso in a suitcase and his head and limbs in shopping bags, which he threw into the Grand Canal in Co Kildare.

More to follow

Online Editors