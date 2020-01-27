Patricia O'Connor's daughter told gardai 'you have someone for the murder' and he 'put his hands up', court hears

PATRICIA O’Connor's daughter told gardai when she was arrested: “you have someone for the murder” and he had “put his hands up.”

PATRICIA O’Connor's daughter told gardai when she was arrested: “you have someone for the murder” and he had “put his hands up.”

A Central Criminal Court jury heard when Louise O’Connor was initially arrested on suspicion of killing her mother, she said she “didn’t harm a hair on her head.”

Her partner Kieran Greene had already been charged with murder after telling detectives he had killed Patricia (61), dismembered her body and dumped the remains in the Wicklow mountains.

“There’s only two people who know what happened that day, me ma and Kieran,” Louise said in interview. “Me ma’s dead and Kieran’s locked up.”

Four people are on trial over Patricia O'Connor's death - Mr Greene (34) is charged with her murder, while Louise O’Connor (41), her daughter Stephanie (22) and Louise’s ex partner Keith Johnston (43) are accused of impeding the investigation.

Louise O’Connor and Keith Johnston arriving at court

They all deny the charges.

Ms O’Connor, a grandmother-of-seven and retired hospital worker was allegedly murdered on May 29, 2017 at the house at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham she shared with family including her daughter, granddaughter Stephanie and Mr Greene.

Her remains were found scattered over a 30km-wide area in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, that year.

The charge against Stephanie O’Connor is that she disguised herself as her grandmother on the night of the alleged murder to pretend that she was still alive, while her mother Louise is accused of agreeing to this.

Mr Johnston is alleged to have assisted Mr Greene in buying implements to use in the concealment of Ms O’Connor’s remains, and to have refurbished the bathroom at the house to destroy or conceal evidence.

Sgt Barry Turner told the jury today he arrested Louise O’Connor at Mountainview Park on the morning of September 2, 2017 and brought her to Bray Garda Station.

He agreed with defence barrister Michael Bowman SC that Louise O’Connor had initially been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hanley and Detective Garda Declan O’Brien were present for the interview.

The court heard they asked her if she understood why she had been arrested.

“No really,” She replied. “For the murder? You have someone for the murder. Put his hands up. Not really. You have the daughter here.”

Asked about her mother, she said Patricia had told her and Stephanie every day that they should have been “aborted, raped.”

They were “walking on eggshells every day” and Patricia “wouldn’t let my father (Gus O'Connor) get a medical card.”

Her mother was “fighting over silly things - bricks and mortar,” she said, and this was mostly since she retired.

“My father never raised a finger to her,” she said.

“My ma tried to beat the head off me with a teapot,” she said, adding that she ducked. Her mother had also “kicked the cat around the house” and this was on the day she left, she said.

The argument “could have been over a claim on the car” her mother owned and Kieran drove, she said.

“I never raised a finger to her, never in my life,” she said. Her mother would say “you are useless, you are retarded, your kids are useless, get out.”

“That is something you shouldn’t have to listen to from your mother,” she said.

Her father was staying with her brother and was “heartbroken,” Louise O'Connor continued in the interview.

She said she had Graves disease but did not have a condition called Graves Rage.

Her mother had told her she should use Graves Rage to kill her father and “split the proceeds” but she said no, that she was not going to prison.

Her mother had never raised a hand before the teapot incident, she said.

Louise O’Connor told gardai she had gone out to Nutgrove Park with her children and father that evening.

“Two weeks later we found out Kieran was after killing her,” she said.

She did not see her mother leave but heard her shouting and the door slamming, she said.

She was in the bathroom and she went out to see her mother “down the end of the road,” having turned left.

“She was always getting up and going off,” she said.

Before her mother left, she had shouted “I’ll be back when that bastard pops his clogs,” she said.

She had “a case or something” with her.

She did not call out to her mother, but went back into the house, had a smoke and put her children to bed, in her boys' room.

She said she did not hear her mother come back, or anything after she went to bed.

Apart from the park, she said they went to the shopping centre that evening and she did not know what time she got back.

Mr Greene told her “my ma walked into the shower when he was there and she was fuming.”

She said her mother was wearing “something green” when she left. She had her mother’s phone as Patricia “didn’t want one, she didn’t want to talk to people.”

The jury heard Gus O’Connor was also in custody in Bray garda station at the time his daughter was being interviewed.

“Kieran put his hands up to what he done, you have my da here, he wouldn’t hurt a fly, I’m upset about that,” she told gardai.

“There’s only two people who know what happened that day, me ma and Kieran. Me ma’s dead and Kieran’s locked up,” she said.

“People say bad things, it doesn’t mean they do bad things,” she said.

She said she had already told gardai that Mr Greene broke down and said what he had done.

Gardai asked what she had thought happened before that.

She said she did not know; they had contacted Patricia’s family in Kilkenny and nobody had seen her.

“I understand how bad the situation got, she said. “I don’t understand why he did what he did, I can’t understand why he didn’t get an ambulance, why he didn’t call the guards,” she said, adding that there were answers she needed and she had to ask Mr Greene face to face.

She said she had been in the bathroom and her mother had been “coming down the steps” outside the house when she shouted “when the bastard pops his clogs” or “something nasty, anyway.”

“I didn’t harm a hair on her head, I never did,” she said. “I will go to my grave knowing I didn’t harm a hair on her head.”

When she was out on the swing smoking, “I was sitting there thinking oh my God, she’ll be back and throw us all out.”

She thought what her mother was wearing was a green jacket. When she left, she said “was that nanny?”

Asked if her mother smoked, she told gardai: “lashed the weed out of it, all day.”

Gardai asked if she had had any idea or suspicion that Mr Greene might harm her mother.

“No suspicion of murder,” she said. “I knew something bad might happen. I was begging for us all to leave, for the council to give us a house. I never thought it would come to that.”

She was asked if they had been offered a house.

“Yeah, it was miles away,” she said. “I wanted to walk the kids to school, I wanted a place big enough for my dad.”

She was asked if she had her suspicions when her mother was missing that something had happened to her.

“In the house? No. After she left the house? Yeah,” she said, adding that her brother and one of her children’s birthdays had passed in the following days and “no contact from her. I started to get worried.”

This afternoon, Detective Garda David Connolly first gave evidence of speaking to Louise O'Connor at her house on June 12 after Kieran Greene had handed himself in. ”

She was outside the house talking to neighbours at the time. She was upset and crying, with her hands up to her face, he said.

She told him that on the day her mother went missing, she had come home that evening and Mr Greene told her he had rowed with her mother. Her mother had left shortly after and Mr Greene had not been himself since and for the last couple of weeks, she said.

She told gardai Mr Greene had then told her that he had “killed her mother, buried her mother and disposed of the body in pieces in the mountains.”

Gda Connolly then said he was present for Louise O’Connor’s second interview at Bray Garda Station after her arrest in September.

In it, she said of Kieran Greene staying back to shower before her mother left the house: “there are nine of us in the house, getting a shower is like a miracle.”

The last time she spoke to her mother was when Patricia made the comment about when her father “pops his clogs,” she said.

Det Sgt Brian Hanley was present for the third interview, also on September 2.

During that interview, Louise O’Connor was shown a series of clips of CCTV footage taken from cameras at her next door neighbour’s house on May 29, 2017. The same clips were played to the jury as the interview was read out by prosecutor Roisin Lacey SC.

The footage first covered part of her front garden. Ms O’Connor was shown a clip of someone walking down the path and out of the garden to the left at 9.34pm.

“I don’t know who that was,” she said. “I’m guessing it’s my ma. I see the suitcase. It looks like my ma walking out of the garden, it’s hard to see, it’s in the corner of the screen.”

She was asked what direction the person went and said “Nutgrove.” They were wearing a green coat and black trousers, she said.

The gardai said she had already described her mother leaving that night. Asked to remember what she said when she came back inside, Louise told them she would have been saying “is she for real, did she just walk out?” and “mad bitch, what did she do?”

She was “pretty sure” she spoke to Stephanie when she came back in.

She was shown earlier footage of that day, of a person going to the bin at 1.31pm and said “that is me ma… it’s me ma’s dress anyway.”

“It’s very hard to look at that without being heartbroken,” she said. “Despite everything I really loved my mother and it’s really tough,” she said of another clip.

At 10pm, she saw someone who “looked like me, walking down the path, looking down the road… checking to see was there any sign of her.”

“Everyone wears everyone else’s clothes in our house, so you wouldn’t know, I’m guessing it was me,” she said.

Asked where her mother would go if she stormed off, Louise said “she had loads of friends, she could have gone to her girlfriends… a bunch of nasties.”

She was “more annoyed than worried” the time.

Her father was walked up the garden path with the dog at 10.23pm, she said.

Asked if she knew where the CCTV came from, she said “my next door neighbour’s.” Gardai asked if she was aware there was a camera there, she said “yeah” but did not remember ever speaking to her neighbour about it.

She was then shown clips of the back of the house, from the same day.

“My neighbour is videoing into my house,” she said. “Nice. Is that not against the law, recording into our house? Invasion of privacy or something? F**king disgraceful.”

She saw her mother at the back patio door at 12.15pm that afternoon, then again, “me ma, opening and closing the door” at 6.37pm.

She saw herself and Stephanie in the back garden at 9.04pm but did not remember what they were chatting about.

A clip at 10.06pm showed somebody closing the back door but she did not know who it was.

She, Kieran, Stephanie and the kids were in the house at that time but she did not know where her father was.

Gardai said they knew from footage her father was not home at that time. She agreed it was either she, Kieran or Stephanie who closed the back door.

At 10.05pm, gardai told her, someone was walking into the house from the back in the dark.

“I don’t know, somebody obviously came in the side door,” she said.

The gardai asked what she saw.

“A person standing there, a person carrying a beach bag, I can’t see,” she said.

The clip was shown frame by frame to her.

“That could have been me, it could have been one of us that was in the house, I haven’t a clue who that is,” she said. “It could have been Stephanie, me or Kieran.”

Gardai asked what she could have been getting from the shed at that time, she said: “blankets, a blow up bed, could be anything.”

The gardai told her it could be seen it was not a person with a beard.

“Then it could be me or Stephanie, or maybe Kieran shaved,” she said.

The trial continues.

Online Editors