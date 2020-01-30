A “TRUSTED member” of Patricia O’Connor’s family accepted he went with her alleged murderer on a “shopping spree” for tools the day before her body was found dismembered in the Wicklow mountains, but told gardai he did not "put two and two together."

A “TRUSTED member” of Patricia O’Connor’s family accepted he went with her alleged murderer on a “shopping spree” for tools the day before her body was found dismembered in the Wicklow mountains, but told gardai he did not "put two and two together."

Patricia O'Connor trial: Man bought tools with alleged murderer day before her dismembered body was found but didn't 'put two and two together', court hears

Keith Johnston said in interview he believed the saws, axes and other items they bought were to replace lost and damaged tools and “I wasn’t involved in any murder.” He did not accept they were "the exact tools you would need to cut up a body."

Mr Johnston (43), the ex-partner of Ms O’Connor’s daughter Louise, is alleged to have assisted murder accused Kieran Greene in the purchase of implements to conceal Patricia O’Connor’s remains.

He is also accused of carrying out bathroom refurbishments at the house where she was allegedly killed to conceal or destroy evidence.

Mr Johnston is one of four people on trial over the death of the grandmother-of-seven in 2017.

Louise O'Connor's then-partner, Mr Greene (34), is charged with murder while Mr Johnston, Louise (41) and their daughter Stephanie O'Connor (22) are accused of impeding the investigation.

The four have all pleaded not guilty.

Patricia O’Connor (61) was allegedly murdered on May 29, 2017 at the house at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham she shared with family including Louise, Stephanie and Mr Greene.

Her remains were found scattered in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, that year.

The jury was today hearing continued evidence of Mr Johnston’s garda interviews at Bray station after was arrested on September 26.

Gardai said to him the body of Patricia O’Connor was cut up and asked him “any idea where Kieran got the tools?”

“The shed, best guess,” he said.

There was “all sorts” in the shed, he said; including hammers, chisels, a tile cutter and pick axes; “loads of tools there.”

Half were Richard’s (Louise O'Connor's brother) and half were Mr Johnston’s, he said.

Mr Greene “didn’t use tools” and “someone gave him a saw,” he said.

“I’ve seen it in the shed, it showed up the week I was doing the step,” he said. “I asked him where he got it from, don’t know where it is now.”

“Kieran never bought tools, only cheap stuff in the pound shop,” he said.

Gardai asked when he thought Mr Greene “chopped up the body.”

“The day before the Dublin match I presume,” he said.

He was asked if he had any knowledge of Mr Greene getting tools to chop up the body.

“No, everything was in the shed. Not that I know of,” he said.

Asked about where the saw came from, he said Mr Greene told him the name of “a fella.”

It was an electric saw with a small blade, he said, similar to a hedge trimmer.

“I never seen anything like it,” Mr Johnston said; he was curious about it and Mr Greene showed him how to use it.

“I used it to cut the new board for the step (in the bathroom),” he told gardai.

He was asked if he ever went shopping for tools with Mr Greene and said “plenty of times”, to get stuff for the house, and “not even his house”, as Mr Greene would give him a lift if he needed stuff.

He was asked if he had any knowledge of Mr Greene buying things to cut up the body.

“No, never,” he said.

He was shown receipts from shops in which Mr Greene had bought tools and other items on June 9, the day before Ms O’Connor’s remains were first found in Wicklow.

A receipt showed he bought a tow rope, utility knives, tape and a jerry can at Mr Price. Mr Johnston said he did not remember why Mr Greene bought them.

“He gave me a lift,” he said.

This was the day before the body was found cut up and gardai asked Mr Johnston if he “associated this.”

“No I didn’t put two and two together,” he said.

He was also shown a receipt for two pairs of wellington boots bought at Shoezone, and said he was a size 9. He did not know Mr Greene’s size.

He said they were for fishing and they left them in the car.

Mr Johnston did not remember where else they were and was shown receipts from Woodies, where blades and two axes were bought.

The axes were for wood “for the fire” and had been going cheap so “we picked them up,” he said.

He was asked if they bought a saw.

Mr Johnston said yes, because he “wrecked” his own saw on the screws in the bathroom.

Gardai said they had bought two saws and he replied that Mr Greene had “bought one for himself.”

Other items were to “replace stuff" he got in the house.

“I buy tools all the time,” he said, and gardai said he had told them Mr Greene “never buys tools.”

“They are not tools, they are items,” he said.

He denied any knowledge of Mr Greene’s reason for buying the tools.

He was shown CCTV from Mr Price where he was carrying the petrol can. He said he did not ask Mr Greene what it was for and he was not curious.

He was asked what the shopping spree was for and he said “to replace lost and damaged tools and fishing.”

Mr Greene “replaced my hacksaw because he damaged mine,” he said.

He did not know where the tools were now.

Mr Johnston was shown matching items the gardai had bought in “controlled purchases” and asked if it jogged his memory.

“Some of it does,” he said.

When gardai asked why he had not told them about this shopping “spree”, he said he had told them where he was. A memo of what he said previously was read to him and he said: “I know for a fact I said B&Q and Woodies, f**k off, lying swines.”

“You got sucked into this,” the interviewer said.

“I wasn’t sucked into it,” he replied.

Gardai believed the first body part found on June 10 was put there late on Friday, June 9 or early Saturday June 10 and they asked Mr Johnston where he was on Friday 9.

“At home,” he said.

He did not remember what time he left Mr Greene or when saw him next. He did not think he was up late that night and he had no visitors.

He was shown the black refuse sack Ms O’Connor’s head was found in and was asked: “those bags bought in B&Q. Where are they now?”

The last he saw of them was in the car, he said.

He was shown a black bag from the shed and said “they are found in every house.” Gardai put to him that both bags had been examined by a scientist and there was strong support that the two bags were made by the same machine.

“You mean they don’t know,” he replied, then: “what they do with their bags is their business.”

They put it to him again that he was “sucked into it” and replied: “stop saying that, I didn’t do anything, go back and live in your fantasy world.”

He said he understood he was arrested for obstruction of justice.

Gardai said he had been with Mr Greene buying exactly what you might need to chop up a body.

He had earlier told them he thought when he was working in the house that he might be cleaning up a crime scene.

“Stop twisting my words,” he said.

They asked him again about a saw.

“Kieran bought that, ask him,” he said.

“You told us he doesn’t buy tools,” the garda said.

He was asked if he was down at the grave in Wexford.

“No, no way, I wasn’t there,” he said.

They asked if Mr Greene was useless with a shovel and he said “yeah, worse than useless.”

“Did you have to go down to help him?” the interviewer asked.

“What, dig her up? Are you kidding? No, I have told you everything I know. The answer is the answer, it’s not going to change, I told you 20 times already,” he said.

He was shown CCTV footage from Mountainview Park on May 29 and did not know who was closing the back door at 10.06pm.

Gardai asked him what he thought of what Mr Greene had done.

“Horrendous,” he said.

He was “angry” about the others being arrested.

Gardai said Mr Greene had involved Stephanie and Louise and he said there was no way they were involved and they “wouldn’t get involved in a murder.”

“You became involved with them because of the cleanup operation,” he said.

“No, I didn’t,” he replied.

Asked if there was “an agreement that Kieran would admit to all this”, he replied: “No, I don’t know.”

In his fourth interview, gardai asked when he really knew Patricia was dead. When Mr Greene handed himself in, he said.

He again denied going down to Wexford to “dig her up,” saying “you have your facts wrong, stop asking me about things I know nothing about.”

Gardai said Mr Greene did not know what he was doing and didn’t know “one end of a saw from another.”

“Come on, he’s not a two-year-old,” Mr Johnston replied.

“What is all this?” gardai asked.

“A big steaming pile of sh**e,” he said.

Asked “where do you see it ending?” he said “off a cliff.”

Gardai said they had taken a DNA sample and asked if his DNA would “turn up in Wexford.”

“No, not a hope in hell, no,” he replied.

In his fifth interview, gardai said Ms O’Connor had died between 7pm and 9pm on May 29.

“That is not what I have been told,” he said.

Gardai believed that Louise, Stephanie and Patricia’s husband Gus were all aware she was dead on the night.

“No,” he said.

The interviewer said there was a “very nasty environment in the house that blighted all their lives.” He again said “no.”

He said he was not back living in the house,

It was put to him he helped clean the murder scene.

“No I didn’t,” he said. “Put whatever you want in your notebook, it doesn’t make it true. Yous are a joke”

“I’m not involved in any murder”, he said.

He was asked if he helped or assisted Mr Greene in any way.

“No, I told you I had nothing to do with it,” he said.

He said he had not denied to them anything about the “shopping spree” and he “honestly didn’t remember” until it was put to him.

He was asked “would it not have gone off like a light bulb” on June 12, when Mr Greene told them what happened.

“It should have but it didn’t”, he said.

Mr Johnston told gardai in his fifth interview he was staying "some weeks just a night or two" at the house, there was "nothing romantic going on" with Louise and that was "all in the past."

The house was different now and there was a "dark cloud hanging over," he said.

"Worst case scenario, everyone goes to jail," he said.

Gardai asked if he thought it was a possibility he might go to jail.

"Yeah, I suppose so, hope not," he said.

At the end of the interviews, gardai told him nobody was saying he killed anyone but he had a case to answer on the offence he was arrested for.

"It's all a mess," the garda said and Mr Johnston replied: "tell me about it."

On May 30, 2018 he was re-arrested and brought again to Bray Garda Station but nothing of probative value emerged from his detention at that time, the jury heard.

Later in the afternoon, a forensic scientist, Nora Lee told the jury she compared a black plastic bag found in the shed at Mountainview Park with the bag Patricia O’Connor’s head and hands were found in.

There was “very strong support” for the proposition that the bag containing the body parts and the bag from the shed came from the same roll, she said.

The bag containing the body parts did not match a bag from B&Q she examined, but she could not eliminate that the bag was bought at B&Q.

Prof Anthony Hooper said he examined Kieran Greene while he was in custody at Rathfarnham Garda Station on June 14, 2017.

Mr Greene gave him a history of having been injured two weeks previously, saying “I was hit by a hurley” and that he received three or more blows; to the right wrist, temple and side of trunk and to the stomach. The last winded him and he got sick, he told Prof Hooper.

Mr Greene had said he blacked out and could not remember the duration. He did not seek medical attention at the time and “put deep heat on it.”

Prof Hooper noted a number of lesions - an area of tenderness on the right temple, a healing scrape on the right forearm and an area of tenderness on the lower ribcage.

There was no visible bruising.

These lesions could have been the result of direct or indirect trauma, or from “getting a bang or banging against something.” It was not possible to tell which was which, but the injuries were consistent with the history he was given.

In cross-examination, Conor Devally SC said there were signs on the body that could be the result of impact and asked if this could be consistent with “fending off something, a defensive gesture.”

"It could," Prof Hooper replied.

The trial continues.

Online Editors