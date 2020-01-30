Patricia O'Connor trial: Handyman told gardaí that he was 'trying to help family', not hide murder, court told

Handyman Keith Johnston (43), who did the work in the days after Ms O'Connor was first reported missing, said he was "trying to help the family" so she would not "chuck them out" when she returned.

Mr Johnston, of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24, who is accused of carrying out refurbishments to conceal or destroy murder evidence, denied he was "up to something" when he was arrested and interviewed.

The Central Criminal Court has heard Mr Johnston is an ex-partner of Patricia O'Connor's daughter Louise (41).

He is one of four people on trial over the death of the grandmother of seven in 2017.

Louise's then-partner Kieran Greene (34), Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, is charged with murder while Mr Johnston, Louise and her daughter Stephanie O'Connor (22), both of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, are accused of impeding the investigation.

The four have all pleaded not guilty.

Ms O'Connor was allegedly murdered on May 29, 2017, at the house at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, she shared with family including Louise, Stephanie and Mr Greene.

Her remains were found scattered in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14 that year.

The jury heard Mr Johnston was arrested on September 26.

He told gardaí when he was at the house on the day Patricia was reported missing -June 1 - he noticed a wooden step in the bathroom had gone soft and he "put down a few tiles". Mr Johnston was not asked to do the work and did it over a few days, he said.

He went with Mr Greene to get supplies and got tiles, wood and grout. He brought his own hacksaw from home, he said.

Mr Johnston told gardaí he had done other work in the house and "don't just say I did one thing to make it look like I was up to something because that is not the case".

"I know it looks bad but that is just the way it is," he said. "Hand on heart, that was trying to help the family so they wouldn't get chucked out," he said.

Mr Johnston said he felt "sickened" after Mr Greene "confessed" that he had killed Ms O'Connor.

Earlier, Stephanie O'Connor identified herself as a person seen on CCTV coming in the back door of her house with a "suitcase-type bag" on the night her grandmother was allegedly murdered.

However, she told gardaí she did not kill her "nanny", or assist anyone in her killing.

Stephanie (22), who is accused of disguising herself as her grandmother to pretend she was alive, was initially arrested on September 2, 2017, on suspicion of murder.

In interview, gardaí showed her CCTV footage of the outside of the house on the night of the alleged murder.

She was shown a clip of someone coming in the back door with a bag at 10.05pm and asked what she saw.

"Someone going inside, me I guess," she said. "I'm bringing a bag from the shed."

It was just stuff from the shed and she then went to bed, she said.

Stephanie and Louise had both told gardaí the last time they saw Patricia was when she stormed out of the house after a row that night.

The trial continues.

