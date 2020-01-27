THE daughter of Patricia O’Connor told gardai when she was arrested: "!you have someone for the murder" and he had "put his hands up."

THE daughter of Patricia O’Connor told gardai when she was arrested: "!you have someone for the murder" and he had "put his hands up."

Patricia O'Connor murder trial: Daughter told gardaí during interviews, 'you have someone for the murder' - court

A Central Criminal Court jury heard when Louise O’Connor was initially arrested on suspicion of killing her mother, she said she "didn’t harm a hair on her head."

Her partner Kieran Greene had already been charged with murder after telling detectives he had killed Patricia (61), dismembered her body and dumped the remains in the Wicklow mountains.

"There’s only two people who know what happened that day, me ma and Kieran," Louise said in interview. "Me ma’s dead and Kieran’s locked up."

A jury was hearing evidence in the trial of Mr Greene (34), who is on trial for murder, while Louise O’Connor (41), her daughter Stephanie (22) and Louise’s ex partner Keith Johnston (43) are accused of impeding the investigation.

They all deny the charges.

Ms O’Connor, a grandmother-of-seven and retired hospital worker was allegedly murdered on May 29, 2017 at the house at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham she shared with family including her daughter, granddaughter Stephanie and Mr Greene.

Her remains were found scattered over a 30km-wide area in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, that year.

Keith Johnston

Sgt Barry Turner told the jury today he arrested Louise O’Connor at Mountainview Park on the morning of September 2, 2017 and brought her to Bray Garda Station.

He agreed with Michael Bowman SC that Louise O’Connor had initially been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hanley and Detective Garda Declan O’Brien were present for the interview.

The court heard they asked her if she understood why she had been arrested.

"No really," she replied. "For the murder? You have someone for the murder. Put his hands up. Not really. You have the daughter here."

Asked about her mother, she said Patricia had told her and Stephanie every day that they should have been "aborted, raped."

They were "walking on eggshells every day" and Patricia "wouldn’t let my father (Gus O'Connor) get a medical card."

Her mother was "fighting over silly things - bricks and mortar," she said, and this was mostly since she retired.

"My father never raised a finger to her," she said.

"My ma tried to beat the head off me with a teapot," she said, adding that she ducked. Her mother had also "kicked the cat around the house" and this was on the day she left, she said.

The argument "could have been over a claim on the car" her mother owned and Kieran drove, she said.

"I never raised a finger to her, never in my life," she said. Her mother would say "you are useless, you are retarded, your kids are useless, get out."

"That is something you shouldn’t have to listen to from your mother," she said.

Her father was staying with her brother and was "heartbroken," Louise O'Connor continued in interview.

She said she had Graves disease but did not have a condition called Graves Rage.

Her mother had told her she should use Graves Rage to kill her father and "split the proceeds" but she said no, that she was not going to prison.

Her mother had never raised a hand before the teapot incident, she said.

Louise O’Connor told gardai she had gone out to Nutgrove Park with her children and father that evening.

"Two weeks later we found out Kieran was after killing her," she said.

She did not see her mother leave but heard her shouting and the door slamming, she said.

She was in the bathroom and she went out to see her mother "down the end of the road," having turned left.

"She was always getting up and going off," she said.

Before her mother left, she had shouted "I’ll be back when that bastard pops his clogs," she said.

She had "a case or something" with her.

She did not call out to her mother, but went back into the house, had a smoke and put her children to bed, in her boys' room.

She said she did not hear her mother come back, or anything after she went to bed.

Apart from the park, she said they went to the shopping centre that evening and she did not know what time she got back.

Mr Greene told her "my ma walked into the shower when he was there and she was fuming."

She said her mother was wearing "something green" when she left. She had her mother’s phone as Patricia "didn’t want one, she didn’t want to talk to people."

The jury heard Gus O’Connor was also in custody in Bray garda station at the time his daughter was being interviewed.

"Kieran put his hands up to what he done, you have my da here, he wouldn’t hurt a fly, I’m upset about that," she told gardai.

"There’s only two people who know what happened that day, me ma and Kieran. Me ma’s dead and Kieran’s locked up," she said.

"People say bad things, it doesn’t mean they do bad things," she said.

She said she had already told gardai that Mr Greene broke down and said what he had done.

Gardai asked what she had thought happened before that.

She said she did not know; they had contacted Patricia’s family in Kilkenny and nobody had seen her.

"I understand how bad the situation got," she said. "I don’t understand why he did what he did, I can’t understand why he didn’t get an ambulance, why he didn’t call the guards," she said, adding that there were answers she needed and she had to ask Mr Greene face to face.

She said she had been in the bathroom and her mother had been "coming down the steps" outside the house when she shouted "when the bastard pops his clogs" or "something nasty, anyway."

"I didn’t harm a hair on her head, I never did," she said. "I will go to my grave knowing I didn’t harm a hair on her head."

When she was out on the swing smoking, "I was sitting there thinking oh my God, she’ll be back and throw us all out."

She thought what her mother was wearing was a green jacket. When she left, she said "was that nanny?"

Asked if her mother smoked, she told gardai: "lashed the weed out of it, all day."

Gardai asked if she had had any idea or suspicion that Mr Greene might harm her mother.

"No suspicion of murder," she said. "I knew something bad might happen. I was begging for us all to leave, for the council to give us a house. I never thought it would come to that."

She was asked if they had been offered a house.

"Yeah, it was miles away," she said. "I wanted to walk the kids to school, I wanted a place big enough for my dad."

She was asked if she had her suspicions when her mother was missing that something had happened to her.

"In the house? No. After she left the house? Yeah," she said, adding that her brother and one of her children’s birthdays had passed in the following days and "no contact from her. I started to get worried."

The charge against Stephanie O’Connor is that she disguised herself as her grandmother on the night of the alleged murder to pretend that she was still alive, while her mother Louise is accused of agreeing to this.

Mr Johnston is alleged to have assisted Mr Greene in buying implements to use in the concealment of Ms O’Connor’s remains, and to have refurbished the bathroom at the house to destroy or conceal evidence.

The trial continues before the jury and Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

