Patricia O'Connor murder trial: Accused told gardai he believed mother-in-law 'wanted everyone dead', court hears

MURDER accused Kieran Greene told gardai that his partner's mother Patricia O'Connor was not moving after he hit her on the head with a hurley and he "let her die because my kids would be safe."

Mr Greene said life with Ms O'Connor (61) had been "10 years of hell", and she had wanted "everyone dead," down to the kids.

A Central Criminal Court jury was hearing evidence of interviews he gave gardai after he was arrested on suspicion of her murder. They also heard he replied "it was self defence" when he was charged with Ms O'Connor's murder.

The grandmother's remains were found scattered in 15 parts at nine locations over a 30km-wide area in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, 2017.

On trial: Keith Johnston (43), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24, with Stephanie O’Connor (22) and Louise O’Connor (41), both of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin, at court yesterday. Photo: Collins Courts

Mr Greene (34) denies murdering her at the house they shared at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, on May 29, that year.

He is on trial alongside three other people who have pleaded not guilty to impeding the murder investigation - his then-partner, Louise O'Connor (41), her daughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), and Louise O'Connor's ex-partner, Keith Johnston (43).

day, the jury heard Mr Greene “handed himself in” at Rathfarnham Garda Station on June 12, 2017 and gave four voluntary interviews over the course of two days in which he told them he had killed and dismembered Ms O’Connor.

He said he had first buried her in a shallow grave in a cornfield in Wexford, but returned to it to move the body, could not lift it and instead cut it up and scattered the parts in the mountains.

After the fourth interview, he brought gardai to a grave site. When Detective Garda David Connolly saw what he thought was hair, he arrested Mr Greene on suspicion of murder.

This morning, the jury heard of four more interviews he gave, this time while under arrest at Bray Garda Station.

Det Gda Connolly told the jury Mr Greene was taken to the station on June 13 and the following day, June 14, he was interviewed for a fifth time, now in the presence of his solicitor Joseph Maguire.

Gardai asked him what he had meant in a previous interview when he spoke of Patricia O’Connor and “ten long years.”

“Basically it’s just constant, there isn’t one day she doesn’t give out,” he said.

It was “horrific stuff” and the kids would hide under the table, he said.

She would throw the children’s Christmas toys out and also threw out her husband’s collection of World Cup milk bottles, he said.

He said his “father-in-law”, Gus O’Connor, “supposedly” fell down the stairs twice and he felt that she “done something to make him fall or pushed him.”

Patricia had told her daughter, Louise O’Connor “if you kill your Dad for me I will sign the house over to you,” he said.

He said Louise had Graves disease and Patricia had told her she could say she had a condition known as Graves Rage so as to “kill somebody and get away with murder.”

The children’s life with Patricia was a “nightmare” and they could not play in or out, he said.

He had earlier told gardai he sobbed after he dumped the body parts and felt “finally free.” They asked what he meant.

“My kids would be safe, nobody would have to fear her no more,” Mr Greene replied.

On one occasion, he said, his partner’s lips swelled up after taking a sip of coke. She was allergic to penicillin.

”I honestly think she was trying to kill us but we couldn’t prove it,” he said.

When they had the row before she died, he told gardai, Patricia was saying “I want all yous dead.”

“She wanted us dead, one at a time, starting with Gus, she wanted everyone dead down to the kids,” he said.

After the row, he did not know if she was dead or not but “knew she wasn’t moving.”

Gardai said he had had a chance to think things out and save her but he decided to let her die.

“I didn’t, it wasn’t planned, it was to keep my kids safe,” he said.

“I let her die because my kids would be safe.”

In the sixth interview, later that day, he again described throwing the body parts into the ditch at different spots along the road by ripping open the plastic bags they were in and driving on before stopping, sometimes every few yards, sometimes after 15 minutes.

He then threw away the hacksaw, boot liner and last, his clothes after changing. He threw the plastic bags away randomly along the route, he said.

He told nobody until June 12, when he told Louise, other family members and Keith Johnston, before driving straight to the Rathfarnham Garda Station, he said.

Mr Johnston had a right to know as he was father of two of Louise’s children, although he did not live in the house and “didn’t know the full severity of Nana’s anger,” he said.

He said he only heard after he was arrested that the body parts were found as “I don’t watch the news.”

He could not put an exact date on when he returned to Wexford to move the body.

Mr Greene said he put nothing, no bags or tarpaulin under the body when he cut it up.

“I couldn’t move the body so I cut it up where it lay,” he said.

He was asked if there was much blood.

“It was very dark, I don’t know,” he said. “When I came home I didn’t see any blood.”

In cross examination, Det Gda Connolly agreed with Conor Devally SC, for Mr Greene, that he had been at pains to insist that he was on his own at the time.

When describing throwing out “the tools and boot liner”, Mr Greene had then said “When I say tools, I mean the hacksaw, nothing else.”

In the seventh interview Gardai put it to him that the injuries to Patricia O’Connor’s head were not consistent with what Mr Greene had told them.

“As I said, I hit her on the head,” he said.

Mr Greene had told gardai he returned to move the body about five to seven days after he buried it.

He said he had scattered his and Patricia's clothes up in the mountains as well. Her clothing was removed when he went back the second time, he said.

“It wasn’t that I took them off, it was as I was cutting the pieces they came off,” he said.

He kept the pieces of clothing and scattered them after the body parts were disposed of, he said.

Then he disposed of the saw, the boot liner and his own clothing.

“I’m telling you, 100pc it was cut up there, hand on my heart,” Mr Greene said.

He was asked if he had been at Mr Price in Tallaght on June 9. He answered, “probably”, then when he viewed CCTV to “jog his memory”, he said “OK I remember that, yeah.”

He said he had bought a petrol can in case he ran out of petrol on the way to Wexford.

The blades he bought he used to clean the grout in the bathroom, he said. A tow rope was for gardening, tape was for painting and these were still in the shed, he said.

He said he scattered the blades in the mountains. He said he ended up not using the petrol can and gave it away.

Mr Johnston “doesn’t have a clue why I bought them,” he said. He “came with me because sometimes he drives the car” and Mr Greene said he leg was sore.

“I know it looks bad,” he said. “The body wasn’t burned, nothing was burned.”

Gardai said there was a Mr Price one minute from his house and he replied that he collected Mr Johnston so he could come back to the house at Mountainview Park to see his kids. However, he then said Mr Johnston was dropped back home to his own house.

The Mr Price receipt showed 4.11pm on June 9. He said he did not know if this was before or after the trip to Wexford, but then said he bought the petrol can for the trip.

Gardai put it to him he was not being truthful. They said they knew he left his house at 8.54pm on June 9 and returned at 4.15am on June 9 and asked him where he was.

“Jays I don’t know,” Mr Greene said. “Probably up the mountains.”

In the eighth interview, on June 15, gardai asked him if he got any help and it was a “big thing to move a body.”

“No, as I said at the start, I did it all on my own,” he replied.

It was put to him that his clothing, Patricia O'Connor's clothes, and "what you used to cut up the body" had not been recovered.

"As I said at the beginning, it's all up there, nothing has changed," Mr Greene said.

Gardai also said, following a post mortem examination of the body parts, the hacksaw he described to them "does not quite match."

He could not explain this.

He was charged with murder later that day and replied "it was self defence."

According to the charges of impeding Mr Greene’s prosecution or Stephanie O’Connor is alleged to have disguised herself as her grandmother on the night of her alleged murder to pretend that she was still alive, while her mother Louise is accused of agreeing to this.

Mr Johnston is alleged to have assisted Mr Greene in buying implements to use in the concealment of Patricia O’Connor’s remains, and to have refurbished the bathroom at the house to destroy or conceal evidence.

The trial continues.

