Patient jailed for one-punch attack on security guard

A HOSPITAL patient who punched a security guard after he became unhappy at being discharged has been jailed for three months.

Dean Arnold (30) attacked the doorman when he was escorted out of the emergency department after he began acting in an “erratic” manner.

Sentencing him, Judge Bryan Smyth said that Arnold had shown a “propensity for violence”.

Arnold, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting the man at the Mater Hospital, Eccles Street, on October 11, 2020.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to the hospital at 11pm after it was reported a security man had been assaulted.

Arnold had been in the hospital for treatment and had been discharged, Sergeant Michelle Lynch said.

He was unhappy at being discharged and began to act in an erratic manner.

He was asked to leave and was being escorted out by the victim when he became abusive to him and punched him.

The victim suffered injury to his face, including bruising and swelling to his nose, but there was no lasting damage.

Arnold had originally been charged with assault causing harm but the DPP had decided to reduce this to the lesser charge of assault.

The accused was already serving an 18-month sentence when he appeared in court, handed down last July.

Arnold apologised for the assault and accepted it was serious because of the location and the individual involved, his lawyer said.

He had since made strides addressing his addiction issues. This had been exacerbated by homelessness but he had now managed to patch things up with his family, his lawyer said. He asked the judge to consider not extending Arnold’s time in custody.

Judge Smyth made the three-month sentence consecutive to the jail term Arnold was already serving, saying it was warranted in the circumstances.