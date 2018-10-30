Pathologist gives evidence at Kenneth O'Brien murder trial

FATHER-of-one Kenneth O’Brien died from an “instantaneously fatal” gunshot wound to the head that caused extreme skull fractures and catastrophic brain injuries, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

FATHER-of-one Kenneth O’Brien died from an “instantaneously fatal” gunshot wound to the head that caused extreme skull fractures and catastrophic brain injuries, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The muzzle of the gun that was used was pressed against Mr O’Brien’s head when it was fired, a pathologist said.

Mr O'Brien's head and limbs were "neatly cut" off his torso but the dismemberment was "crude" and did not display any anatomical knowledge.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis was giving evidence this afternoon in the trial of Paul Wells.

Kenneth’s partner Eimear Dunne. Photo: Collins

Mr Wells (50), of Barnamore Park, Finglas, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr O’Brien (33) at that address between January 15 and 16, 2016.

He has admitted that he shot him dead but said it happened when they struggled during a row after Mr O’Brien turned up at his home with a gun.

The accused claimed Mr O’Brien had wanted to have his partner Eimear Dunne murdered and Mr Wells refused to kill her.

He said he "panicked" and chopped up the body in his back yard with a chainsaw, throwing his torso in a suitcase and his head and limbs bags into the Grand Canal in Co Kildare.

Gardai search the Grand Canal near Sallins. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Giving evidence this morning, Dr Curtis said he carried out post mortem examinations on Mr O’Brien’s torso which was found on January 16, 2016, then on the nine further body parts found in four shopping bags in the canal on January 25.

The examinations took place the following day at Naas General Hospital in each case.

He said he went to the scene at the Grand Canal on the morning of January 17 and entered the forensic tent on the towpath.

He saw a dark blue suitcase containing the torso of an adult that had been wrapped in clear plastic, he said.

Grim find: Gardaí at the scene on the canal near Sallins, Co Kildare, where the remains of Kenneth O’Brien were found. Photo: Colin Keegan

Red straps had been used to secure fastenings. The case had a broken handle and was clean with only a small quantity of water in it, he said.

In the subsequent post mortem exam, he said, he noted the head had been cut off at around the sixth vertebra. As well as the removal of the head and limbs, which were “neatly sawn across... consistent with the use of a power saw”, there were superficial injuries also related to the use of a power tool.

The body, he said, was relatively well preserved.

The second post mortem took place on January 25, the day after the discovery of the other body parts.

The jury heard four shopping bags were found with the handles knotted and further plastic bags inside, bound with cable ties, containing body parts and house bricks.

One Tesco bag contained two sections of the left arm and two of the upper right arm. The second Tesco Finest bag contained the head.

A black Dunnes Stores canvas bag contained the left thigh and lower leg with the foot attached.

The fourth bag, a Dunnes Stores canvas bag contained the right thigh and right lower leg and foot.

One of the upper arms had a monochrome tattoo with letters, possibly the word “Ken,” the jury heard. The hands were not recovered.

In the head, Dr Curtis said, he found a bullet entrance wound on the back left of the skull, tracking "directly forwards and very slightly downwards."

The injury was a "contact entry wound," he said and "the muzzle of the weapon has been pressed against the head and all the products of discharge have gone into the head."

This caused the scalp to "balloon outward" and split he said. The skull bones were extensively shattered and the bullet rebounded back into the cranial cavity showing there was not enough energy left for it to exit.

The brain was "severely traumatised," he said.

The bullet and its jacket were still inside the head.

Dr Curtis said there were extreme skull fractures and catastrophic brain injuries "which would have proved instantaneously fatal."

The cause of death, he found, was a gunshot wound to the head.

It appeared the dismemberment had been done with a high-speed mechanical saw.

In cross examination, Dr Curtis agreed with Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, that there was "nothing to indicate the person dismembering the body displayed any anatomical knowledge" and "the cutting was crude."

"We are very near the end of the evidence in the case," Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting said.

The trial continues before a jury and Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Online Editors